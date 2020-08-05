US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Regeneron, BorgWarner, Callon Petroleum, Livongo Health

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as Disney's surprise quarterly profit and a slate of upbeat results from healthcare companies lifted sentiment ahead of service sector data. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.70% at 26,903. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.51% at 3,316.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.15% at 11,102.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Valaris Plc A <VAL.N>, up 47.0% ** Whiting Petroleum Corp <WLL.N>, up 38.0% ** Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc <DFIN.K>, up 20.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Vapotherm Inc <VAPO.K>, down 25.1% ** New Relic Inc <NEWR.K>, down 18.9% ** Callon Petroleum Co <CPE.N>, down 9.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Myos Rens Technology Inc <MYOS.O>, up 82.3% ** Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc <ARPO.O>, up 54.5% ** Dasan Zhone Solutions Inc <DZSI.O>, up 45.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Alterity Therapeutics Ltd <ATHE.O>, down 16.6% ** HL Acquisitions Corp <HCCHR.O>, down 13.7% ** Neonode Inc <NEON.O>, down 12.1% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Beyond Meat's retail pivot simmers domestic growth hopes ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 10.9% premarket BUZZ-Shares jump after stellar Q2 report ** CVS Health Corp CVS.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Up after profit beats estimates ** Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD.N: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-CS raises PT on long-term forecast ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: All about showbiz for Walt Disney ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on $18.5 bln merger with rival Teledoc ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 1.4% premarket ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Oil stocks rise as crude hits 5-month high on big drop in U.S. inventories ** ARC Document Solutions ARC.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises as cost cuts help offset pandemic hit ** Callon Petroleum Co CPE.N: down 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Slips on reverse stock split plans, Q2 loss ** BorgWarner Inc BWA.N: up 0.9% premarket BUZZ-Gains on beating qtrly expectations, raising outlook ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises on Q2 profit, revenue beat

