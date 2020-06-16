BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Royalty Pharma, Oracle Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday after a record surge in May retail sales revived hopes of a swift post-pandemic economic rebound, with sentiment also lifted by data showing reduced COVID-19 death rates in a trial of a generic steroid drug. .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 2.49% at 26,403.43. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.29% at 3,136.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.99% at 9,919.57. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Eli Lilly and Co <LLY.N>, up 17.4% ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, up 13.8% ** Vulcan Materials Co <VMC.N>, up 9.4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Discovery Inc <DISCA.O>, down 2.8% ** ViacomCBS Inc <VIAC.O>, down 2.2% ** Fox Corp <FOXA.O>, down 2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cpi Aerostructures <CVU.N>, up 25.4% ** Eli Lilly LLY.N, up 17.4% ** Contango Oil & Gas Co <MCF.N>, up 16.2 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Chesapeake Ener CHK.N, down 17.8% ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, down 11.5% ** Leaf Group Ltd <LEAF.N>, down 9.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Clearsign Technologies Corp <CLIR.O>, up 194% ** Urban One Inc <UONE.O>, up 112.7% ** Ideaya Biosciences <IDYA.O>, up 48.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Village Bank & Trust Financial Corp <VBFC.O>, down 15.7% ** Biocardia Inc <BCDA.O>, down 14.2% ** Genius Brand International <GNUS.O>, down 13.5% ** Fortinet FTNT.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Piper Sandler raises PT as digital trends gain ** iQIYI Inc IQ.O: up 24.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on report Tencent plans to become biggest shareholder ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Launches social-distancing software ** J.Jill JILL.N: up 17.5%

BUZZ-Jumps after store reopenings, agreements with lenders ** IDEAYA Biosciences Inc IDYA.O: up 49.7%

BUZZ-Hits record high on cancer program deal with GSK ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-UBS says Street expectations too high on recovery ** WW International WW.O: up 17.3%

BUZZ-Jumps as digital subscriber count rises to record high ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Pares gains on EU antitrust investigation ** Anavex Life Sciences Corp AVXL.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Up on high patient enrollment for neuro disorder treatment study ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-BofA upgrades to 'buy' on new product cycles ** Chevron Corp CVX.N: up 3.2% ** Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Oil stocks gain on supply cuts, improving demand ** Eli Lilly LLY.N: up 17.4%

BUZZ-Rises as breast cancer drug meets main goal of study ** McDonald's MCD.N: up 0.7%

BUZZ-Up as demand improves sequentially ** Eldorado Resorts Inc ERI.O: up 5.6%

BUZZ-Jumps on approx $700 mln equity raise, mortgage deal with Vici ** Turtle Beach HEAR.O: up 19.8%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 sales forecast for gaming accessories ** Biomerica Inc BMRA.O: up 11.2%

BUZZ-Rises on filing for emergency use of COVID-19 blood test ** Tapestry Inc TPR.N: up 6.6% ** Abercrombie & Fitch ANF.N: up 7.3%

BUZZ-Retailers climb on record resurgence in May sales ** Molina Healthcare MOH.N: up 5.1%

BUZZ-Cowen upgrades to 'Outperform' on strong growth ** Twin River TRWH.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises as casino operations to restart ** Talos Energy TALO.N: down 0.9%

BUZZ-Gains after debt-for-equity swap ** T-Mobile TMUS.O: down 1.5%

BUZZ-Down on report of Softbank selling two-thirds of its stake ** Masco Corp MAS.N: up 3.3%

BUZZ-Rises on improved Q2 sales outlook ** Citigroup Inc C.N: up 3.2%

BUZZ-U.S. big banks track rising Treasury yields as risk appetite improves ** DAVIDs TEA Inc DTEA.O: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Canada's DavidsTea falls after raising going concern doubts ** Cohu Inc COHU.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Needham expects auto recovery in 2021 to drive growth, starts coverage ** Aveo Pharmaceuticals AVEO.O: down 12.4%

BUZZ-Drops ahead of planned $40 mln stock offering ** World Wrestling Entertainment WWE.N: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Falls as wrestler contracts COVID-19 ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-U.S. semiconductors: MS prefers cyclical over growth stocks, upgrades Qualcomm ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-Wells Fargo hikes PT on strong Q4 expectation ** Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB.O: down 7.4%

BUZZ-slides after co files to sell $40 mln of shares ** Royalty Pharma RPRX.O: up 52.1%

BUZZ-IPO wears the crown ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises as co to cut 2,100 corporate jobs globally

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.44%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 2.05%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 1.83%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.86%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.97%

Health

.SPXHC

up 2.93%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 2.73%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.45%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 2.60%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.13%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 1.99%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

