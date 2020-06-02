BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Raytheon, Planet Fitness, Lands End

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks indexes The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones hit three-month highs on Tuesday as optimism about the reopening of the economy after weeks of coronavirus lockdowns countered concern over more disruptions from the street protests spread across the country .N

At 13:00 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.75% at 25,667.13. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.44% at 3,069.21 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.09% at 9,560.332. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Western Union <WU.N>, up 10.9% ** SL Green Realty <SLG.N>, up 8.4% ** Everest Re Group <RE.N>, up 6.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** NortonLifeLock <NLOK.O>, down 5.1% ** Newmont Corp <NEM.N>, down 3.4% ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc <ALXN.O>, down 2.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Spdr Factset Innovative Technology Etf <XITK.N>, up 39.6% ** Dxn Japan <JPNL.N>, up 36.6% ** Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA <GOL.N>, up 19.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil <BZQ.N>, down 10.2% ** Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund <GPM.N>, down 9% ** International Seaways Inc <INSW.N>, down 8.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Ameri Holdings <AMRH.O>, up 164.6% ** Genius Brands International <GNUS.O>, up 37% ** Moneygram International <MGI.O>, up 34.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aduro Biotch Inc <ADRO.O>, down 17.4% ** The Lovesac Co <LOVE.O>, down 16.5% ** Ideaya Biosciences Inc <IDYA.O>, down 15.7% ** Planet Fitness Inc PLNT.N: up 7.2%

BUZZ- Gains as centers re-open, memberships rise ** Stratasys Ltd SSYS.O: up 11.3%

BUZZ- Rises after strategic resizing plan; J.P. Morgan upgrades ** Raytheon Technologies corp RTX.N: down 0.2%

BUZZ-: Falls as 2020 cash flow forecast misses Street estimate ** Lands End Inc LE.O: down 11.6%

BUZZ- Falls on dismal outlook, prelim Q1 loss widens ** Donaldson Company Inc DCI.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-: Gains on better-than-expected Q3 results ** Cemtrex Inx CETX.O: down 29.5%

BUZZ- Retreats on equity raise after stock triples ** HollyFrontier corp HFC.N: up 3.9%

BUZZ-Brokerage TPH says HollyFrontier a compelling buy, upgrades ** Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc IDRA.O: up 22.7%

BUZZ- Gains on positive data from bowel cancer drug study ** Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-: Rises as online sales surge, outlets reopen ** Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc CTXR.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ- Up on FDA feedback for plan to study catheter infection therapy ** Baozun Inc BZUN.O: up 11.6%

BUZZ- Jumps on strong Q1 results ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: down 7.4%

BUZZ- Drops as Richard Branson looks to sell more shares ** MoneyGram International Inc MGI.O: up 34.9% ** Western Union Co WU.N: up 10.9%

BUZZ-MoneyGram soars on report of Western Union takeover offer ** QTS Realty Inc QTS.N: down 3.5%

BUZZ-Data center operator slips after pricing upsized stock offering ** Lululemon athletica Inc LULU.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ- Slips as Wells Fargo downgrades on "significant" rally, consumer risks ** Trevena Inc TRVN.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ- Jumps on plan to test drug for COVID-19 treatment ** Visa Inc V.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ- SunTrust hikes PT, estimates as growth in U.S. payment volume improves ** Seadrill Ltd SDRL.N: down 22.3%

BUZZ- Slumps on $1.2 bln write-off, potential debt conversion ** Wayfair Inc W.N: up 12.9%

BUZZ- Piper Sandler sets Street-high PT on strengthening online sales ** Zynga Inc ZNGA.O: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Zynga's growth to see new 'peaks' with latest deal ** Tellurian Inc TELL.O: down 7.1%

BUZZ- Stifel says no residual value to equity, cuts to 'sell' ** Slack Technologies Inc WORK.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ- Rises as Cowen initiates with 'outperform' ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ- Oncology momentum builds with broad portfolio- Cantor ** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: down 5.2%

BUZZ- Rises as pediatric brain tumor drug trial begins ** Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW.N: down 2.7%

BUZZ- Drops as revenue plunges on COVID-19-driven store closures ** Marathon Patent Group Inc MARA.O: up 10.3% ** Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT.O: up 7.9% ** Xunlei Ltd XNET.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Blockchain, crypto shares rise as Bitcoin hits 3-month high ** Agenus Inc AGEN.O: down 4.0%

BUZZ-Agenus Inc: Rises on FDA nod for testing cell therapy for COVID-19 ** Digital Ally Inc DGLY.O: down 15.2%

BUZZ- Slumps on discounted stock offering ** Aduro Biotech Inc ADRO.O: down 17.4%

BUZZ- Rises on merger deal with Chinook Therapeutics ** BioHiTech Global Inc BHTG.O: up 31.3%

BUZZ-: Soars on COVID-19 disinfectant distribution deal ** Tenax Therapeutics Inc TENX.O: up 23.4%

BUZZ-surges on data from heart disorder treatment trial

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.28%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.36%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.20%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.00%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.29%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.14%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.46%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.14%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.80%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.67%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.39%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.