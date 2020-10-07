BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Rave Restaurant, Vedanta, Hill International, Workday, Bristol-Myers

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday after President Donald Trump's abrupt call to end stimulus talks sent Wall Street tumbling in the previous session, while shares of Levi Strauss surged following a surprise quarterly profit. .N

At 8:25 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.76% at 27,910. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.79% at 3,379.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.84% at 11,369. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hill International Inc HIL.N, up 19.1% ** Renesola Ltd SOL.N, up 15.9% ** YPF SA YPF.N, up 14.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc AHT.N, down 14.4% ** Natuzzi S.p.A NTZ.N, down 11.1% ** Vedanta Ltd VEDL.N, down 7.5% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Rave Restaurant Group Inc RAVE.O, up 306.6% ** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O, up 72.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Electro-Sensors Inc ELSE.O, down 23.9% ** CleanSpark Inc CLSK.O, down 21% ** Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd APWC.O, down 20.9% ** Levi Strauss & Co LEVI.N: up 12.7% premarket BUZZ-Levi Strauss: Gains on upbeat results, retail push ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: up 4.2% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 4.4% premarket ** Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N: up 3.5% premarket ** JetBlue Airways Corp JBLU.O: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-U.S. airlines rebound as Trump pushes for $25 bln bailout plan ** CleanSpark Inc CLSK.O: down 21.0% premarket BUZZ-Drops after discounted stock offering ** Sirius XM Holdings Inc SIRI.O: up 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Gains after raising qtrly dividend ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Shares up on nod for COVID-19 therapy trial in Israel ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 4.3% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies sees turnaround under new CEO, upgrades to 'buy' ** Datadog Inc DDOG.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Berenberg starts coverage with 'hold' ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: up 3.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as brokerage upgrades rating to "buy", hikes PT ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Pivotal raises PT to Street high on streaming domination ** DraftKings Inc DKNG.O: down 8.3% premarket BUZZ-Slides on report of discounted equity offering ** Stable Road Acquisition Corp SRAC.O: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises on merger with Momentus ** Bristol-Myers Squibb Co BMY.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Opdivo combo meets main goal in late-stage study ** Sorrento Therapeutics Inc SRNE.O: up 2.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as unit posts strong Q3 sales ** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Wells Fargo hikes PT, Q3 estimates on demand recovery ** AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O: up 7.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on securing $8 mln funding in China ** Aytu BioScience Inc AYTU.O: down 9.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops after fourth-quarter loss ** TransEnterix Inc TRXC.A: up 18.6% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Japan's hospital to use co's surgical system

