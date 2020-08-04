Commodities
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ralph Lauren, Spirit AeroSystems, DiamondPeak Holdings

Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ticked lower on Tuesday as President Donald Trump's moves to force China-owned TikTok into a sale of its U.S. operations drew a sharp rebuke from Beijing, ratcheting up tensions as the world slides into a pandemic-fuelled recession. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.16% at 26,621.73. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.21% at 3,287.57 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.24% at 10,876.714. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mosaic Co <MOS.N>, up 11.3% ** Vornado Realty Trust <VNO.N>, up 4.8% ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK.N>, up 4.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** IPG Photonics Corp <IPGP.OQ>, down 7% ** Ralph Lauren Corp <RL.N>, down 6.2% ** Eastman Chemical Co <EMN.N>, down 5.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Bluelinx Holdings Inc <BXC.N>, up 19.3% ** Danaos Corp <DAC.N>, up 16% ** Curo Group Holdings Corp <CURO.N>, up 13.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc <SPCE.N>, down 12.2% ** Edgewell Personal Care Co <EPC.N>, down 11.5% ** Ciner Resources LP <CINR.N>, down 8.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Silversun Technologies Inc <SSNT.O>, up 214.8% ** Alterity Therapeutics Ltd <ATHE.O>, up 160.8% ** Zhongchao Inc <ZCMD.O>, up 72.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Dbv Technologies SA <DBVT.O>, down 39.1% ** Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd <GRIN.O>, down 25.9% ** Marathon Patent Group Inc <MARA.O>, down 21.4% ** FedEx Corp FDX.N: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Goldman Sachs sees potential growth for U.S. transporters ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: down 39.1%

BUZZ-Slumps after FDA declines approval of peanut allergy patch ** NIO Inc NIO.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Rises for second day after surge in July vehicle deliveries ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: up 11.6%

BUZZ-Rises on surprise Q2 profit ** Mallinckrodt PLC MNK.N: down 34.1%

BUZZ-May file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, shares plunge ** US Foods Holding Corp USFD.N: up 3.0%

BUZZ-US Foods rises on smaller-than-expected quarterly loss ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Down as N.America weakness prompts worse-than-expected Q1 ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Falls on bigger-than-expected loss ** DiamondPeak Holdings Corp DPHCU.O: up 24.6%

BUZZ-Jumping for 2nd day after SPAC deal to take Lordstown Motors public ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Recent announcements helped drown out bear case for L Brands - Wells Fargo ** Loma Negra LOMA.K: up 8.7% ** Pampa Energia SA PAM.N: up 8.6%

BUZZ-U.S.-listed Argentine firms jump as country reaches $65 bln debt deal ** Alterity Therapeutics Ltd ATHE.O: up 160.8%

BUZZ-U.S. shares of Alterity surge after positive animal data on lead drug ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 0.5%

BUZZ-Rises after potential COVID-19 drug shows promise in animal tests ** Sapiens International Corporation NV SPNS.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Set to open at near 2-decade high ** SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc SITE.N: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Falls from record high on stock offering ** Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc SONN.O: up 8.8%

BUZZ-Up on potential license deal for neuropathy treatments

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.34%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.05%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.01%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.53%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.46%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.49%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.08%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.53%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.09%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.05%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.12%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

