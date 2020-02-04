BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ralph Lauren, Digital Ally, Allot

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open sharply higher on Tuesday, marking a second day of recovery from a coronavirus-driven sell-off last week, with fresh intervention by China's central bank calming investor nerves. .N

At 9:13 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.27% at 28,722. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.29% at 3,287.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.56% at 9,256.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Bellring Brand BRBR.N, up 19.0% ** Unit Corp UNT.N, up 10.9% ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N, up 8.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Micro Focus International Plc MFGP.N, down 17.1% ** Tortoise Energy Independence Fund NDP.N, down 12.1% ** Weidai Ltd WEI.N, down 10.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Digital Ally Inc DGLY.O, up 91.7% ** Taoping Inc TAOP.O, up 25.4% ** Allot Ltd ALLT.O, up 18.5% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Investors Title Co ITIC.O, down 28% ** Schmitt Industries Inc SMIT.O, down 15.6% ** Waters Corp WAT.N: down 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Forecast suggests another year of weak sales growth ** Ralph Lauren RL.N: up 8.7% premarket BUZZ-Ralph Lauren rises as margin boost helps holiday-quarter profit beat ** Ferrari NV RACE.N: down 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Ferrari NV falls as 2020 earnings outlook lags Street view

** Allot Ltd ALLT.O: up 18.5% premarket BUZZ-Allot: Eyes best day in nearly 7 yrs on upbeat Q4 results, 2020 outlook

** Visa Inc V.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Visa Inc rises on report of changes to U.S. swipe fees ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 13.6% premarket BUZZ-Tesla shares zoom past $900 mark ** Invesco Mortgage IVR.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Invesco Mortgage down on heavy volume after pricing $300 mln stock offering ** ANGI Homeservices ANGI.O: up 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Jumps after Benchmark starts coverage with 'buy' ** Allegheny Technologies ATI.N: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Allegheny Technologies set to bounce back from 6-mth low on Q4 profit beat ** Digital Ally DGLY.O: up 91.7% premarket BUZZ-Digital Ally doubles on new multi-million order for body cameras ** Clorox Co CLX.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Clorox rises on brighter profit forecast ** Centene Corp CNC.N: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Centene shares fall as surge in Q4 medical costs cloud revenue beat ** Rockwell Medical Inc RMTI.O: down 19.8% premarket BUZZ-Rockwell Medical falls on planned stock offering ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: down 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Alphabet Inc: Slides 5% on Q4 revenue miss BUZZ-Street View: Looks past Alphabet's mixed Q4 on YouTube, search potential ** Leggett & Platt Inc LEG.N: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Leggett & Platt: Forecasts higher-than-expected FY 2020 capex, shares fall ** Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR.N: down 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Invesco Mortgage dips on 18 mln share offering ** Ibio Inc IBIO.N : up 68.4% premarket BUZZ-Ibio soars on coronavirus vaccine development ** Majesco MJCO.O: up 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Majesco: Rises on higher Q3 profit, revenue ** Kennametal Inc KMT.N: down 6.6% premarket BUZZ-Kennametal: Dips on results miss, weak outlook ** Beacon Roofing Supply Inc BECN.O: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Beacon Roofing Supply: Shares fall after sales miss ** NXP Semiconductors NV NXPI.O: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-NXP Semiconductors: Down on lower qtrly profit ** EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT.O: up 9.4% premarket BUZZ-EyePoint rises on agreement with Equinox Science to develop eye drug ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: up 0.9% premarket ** Wynn Resorts Ltd WYNN.O: up 0.3% premarket ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 0.3% premarket ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO.O: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Casino stocks fall as Macau to suspend operations for 2 weeks on virus scare ** WW International Inc WW.O: up 8.5% premarket BUZZ-WW Int'l: Goldman sees "powerful inflection" in subscriber growth, upgrades to "buy"

