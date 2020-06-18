BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Quicklogic, Fox Factory, Francesca's Holdings

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday as an uptick in COVID-19 infections in the United States threatened to upend bets of a swift economic recovery, with data showing weekly jobless claims remained elevated amid a second wave of layoffs. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.74% at 25,926.09. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.43% at 3,100.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.03% at 9,908.027. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mylan NV <MYL.OQ>, up 4.3% ** Waters Corp <WAT.N>, up 2.4% ** Church & Dwight Co <CHD.N>, up 2.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.OQ>, down 6% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 4.5% ** H & R Block Inc <HRB.N>, down 3.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Bbx Capital Corp <BBX.N>, up 26.3% ** Turkcell <TKC.N>, up 9.9% ** Abm Industries Inc <ABM.N>, up 9.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Cohen & Compny Inc <COHN.N>, down 21.4% ** Team Inc <TISI.N>, down 15.7% ** Us Steel Corp <X.N>, down 12.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Verifyme Inc <VRME.O>, up 2,900% ** Alpine Immune Sciences Inc <ALPN.O>, up 179.6% ** Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>, up 95.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Arts Way Manufacturing <ARTW.O>, down 25.1% ** Quicklogic Corp <QUIK.O>, down 19.7% ** Highway Holdings <HIHO.O>, down 19.5% ** ABM Industries ABM.N: up 10.3%

BUZZ-Gains as Q2 profit beats ** Orion Group Holdings ORN.N: up 21.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on $17 mln dredging contracts ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Drops on downbeat forecast, dismal Q2 results ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals REXN.O: up 17.0%

BUZZ-Surges on merger agreement with Ocuphire ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 90.8%

BUZZ-Surges as subsidiary gets repeat order for mushshroom supply ** U.S. Steel X.N: down 12.6%

BUZZ-Slides on $429 mln equity raise ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP.O: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on expanding COVID-19 vaccine collaboration ** Adamas Pharmaceuticals ADMS.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Down on stopping development of multiple sclerosis drug ** Quicklogic Corp QUIK.O: down 19.7%

BUZZ-Slumps on lowered Q2 revenue forecast ** IDEAYA Biosciences Inc IDYA.O: down 16.5%

BUZZ-Falls on $100 mln stock offer ** Fox Factory FOXF.O: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Falls after co prices upsized stock offering ** Francesca's Holdings FRAN.O: down 10.9%

BUZZ-Drops as Q1 sales halve on pandemic-driven closures ** Globus Maritime GLBS.O: down 45.1%

BUZZ-Drops on pricing upsized offering at discount ** Leap Therapeutics LPTX.O: down 18.7%

BUZZ-Drops on $45 mln stock deal

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.30%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.19%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.40%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.96%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.84%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.69%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.05%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.40%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.07%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.64%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

