BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Quicklogic, Fox Factory, Francesca's Holdings

U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday as an uptick in COVID-19 infections in the United States threatened to upend bets of a swift economic recovery, with data showing weekly jobless claims remained elevated amid a second wave of layoffs. .N
At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.74% at 25,926.09. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.43% at 3,100.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.03% at 9,908.027. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mylan NV <MYL.OQ>, up 4.3% ** Waters Corp <WAT.N>, up 2.4% ** Church & Dwight Co <CHD.N>, up 2.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.OQ>, down 6% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 4.5% ** H & R Block Inc <HRB.N>, down 3.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Bbx Capital Corp <BBX.N>, up 26.3% ** Turkcell <TKC.N>, up 9.9% ** Abm Industries Inc <ABM.N>, up 9.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Cohen & Compny Inc <COHN.N>, down 21.4% ** Team Inc <TISI.N>, down 15.7% ** Us Steel Corp <X.N>, down 12.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Verifyme Inc <VRME.O>, up 2,900% ** Alpine Immune Sciences Inc <ALPN.O>, up 179.6% ** Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>, up 95.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Arts Way Manufacturing <ARTW.O>, down 25.1% ** Quicklogic Corp <QUIK.O>, down 19.7% ** Highway Holdings <HIHO.O>, down 19.5% ** ABM Industries ABM.N: up 10.3%
BUZZ-Gains as Q2 profit beats ** Orion Group Holdings ORN.N: up 21.3%
BUZZ-Jumps on $17 mln dredging contracts ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.6%
BUZZ-Drops on downbeat forecast, dismal Q2 results ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals REXN.O: up 17.0%
BUZZ-Surges on merger agreement with Ocuphire ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 90.8%
BUZZ-Surges as subsidiary gets repeat order for mushshroom supply ** U.S. Steel X.N: down 12.6%
BUZZ-Slides on $429 mln equity raise ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP.O: up 10.4%
BUZZ-Jumps on expanding COVID-19 vaccine collaboration ** Adamas Pharmaceuticals ADMS.O: down 1.4%
BUZZ-Down on stopping development of multiple sclerosis drug ** Quicklogic Corp QUIK.O: down 19.7%
BUZZ-Slumps on lowered Q2 revenue forecast ** IDEAYA Biosciences Inc IDYA.O: down 16.5%
BUZZ-Falls on $100 mln stock offer ** Fox Factory FOXF.O: down 5.8%
BUZZ-Falls after co prices upsized stock offering ** Francesca's Holdings FRAN.O: down 10.9%
BUZZ-Drops as Q1 sales halve on pandemic-driven closures ** Globus Maritime GLBS.O: down 45.1%
BUZZ-Drops on pricing upsized offering at discount ** Leap Therapeutics LPTX.O: down 18.7%
BUZZ-Drops on $45 mln stock deal
The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:
Communication Services
.SPLRCL
down 0.30%
Consumer Discretionary
.SPLRCD
down 0.19%
Consumer Staples
.SPLRCS
down 0.40%
Energy
.SPNY
down 0.96%
Financial
.SPSY
down 0.84%
Health
.SPXHC
down 0.69%
Industrial
.SPLRCI
down 0.69%
Information Technology
.SPLRCT
down 0.05%
Materials
.SPLRCM
down 0.40%
Real Estate
.SPLRCR
down 1.07%
Utilities
.SPLRCU
down 0.64%
