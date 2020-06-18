US Markets
SPX

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Quicklogic, Fox Factory, Francesca's Holdings

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stocks fell at the open on Thursday as an uptick in COVID-19 infections in the United States threatened to upend bets of a swift economic recovery, with data showing weekly jobless claims remained elevated amid a second wave of layoffs. .N

At 9:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.74% at 25,926.09. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.43% at 3,100.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.03% at 9,908.027. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Mylan NV <MYL.OQ>, up 4.3% ** Waters Corp <WAT.N>, up 2.4% ** Church & Dwight Co <CHD.N>, up 2.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Biogen Inc <BIIB.OQ>, down 6% ** Carnival Corp <CCL.N>, down 4.5% ** H & R Block Inc <HRB.N>, down 3.7% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Bbx Capital Corp <BBX.N>, up 26.3% ** Turkcell <TKC.N>, up 9.9% ** Abm Industries Inc <ABM.N>, up 9.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Cohen & Compny Inc <COHN.N>, down 21.4% ** Team Inc <TISI.N>, down 15.7% ** Us Steel Corp <X.N>, down 12.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Verifyme Inc <VRME.O>, up 2,900% ** Alpine Immune Sciences Inc <ALPN.O>, up 179.6% ** Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>, up 95.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Arts Way Manufacturing <ARTW.O>, down 25.1% ** Quicklogic Corp <QUIK.O>, down 19.7% ** Highway Holdings <HIHO.O>, down 19.5% ** ABM Industries ABM.N: up 10.3%

BUZZ-Gains as Q2 profit beats ** Orion Group Holdings ORN.N: up 21.3%

BUZZ-Jumps on $17 mln dredging contracts ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 4.6%

BUZZ-Drops on downbeat forecast, dismal Q2 results ** Rexahn Pharmaceuticals REXN.O: up 17.0%

BUZZ-Surges on merger agreement with Ocuphire ** Farmmi Inc FAMI.O: up 90.8%

BUZZ-Surges as subsidiary gets repeat order for mushshroom supply ** U.S. Steel X.N: down 12.6%

BUZZ-Slides on $429 mln equity raise ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP.O: up 10.4%

BUZZ-Jumps on expanding COVID-19 vaccine collaboration ** Adamas Pharmaceuticals ADMS.O: down 1.4%

BUZZ-Down on stopping development of multiple sclerosis drug ** Quicklogic Corp QUIK.O: down 19.7%

BUZZ-Slumps on lowered Q2 revenue forecast ** IDEAYA Biosciences Inc IDYA.O: down 16.5%

BUZZ-Falls on $100 mln stock offer ** Fox Factory FOXF.O: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Falls after co prices upsized stock offering ** Francesca's Holdings FRAN.O: down 10.9%

BUZZ-Drops as Q1 sales halve on pandemic-driven closures ** Globus Maritime GLBS.O: down 45.1%

BUZZ-Drops on pricing upsized offering at discount ** Leap Therapeutics LPTX.O: down 18.7%

BUZZ-Drops on $45 mln stock deal

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.30%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.19%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.40%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.96%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.84%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.69%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.69%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.05%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.40%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.07%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.64%

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX IXIC MYL WAT CHD BIIB CCL HRB BBX TKC ABM COHN TISI X VRME ALPN AEMD ARTW QUIK HIHO ORN REXN FAMI TNXP ADMS IDYA FOXF FRAN GLBS LPTX RXN CVX

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    1 hour ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular