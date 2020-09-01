BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Quest Diagnostics, Murphy USA Inc, Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit new highs on Tuesday with the tech-heavy index boosted by Apple and Zoom Video, while better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing sector data fueled optimism around a post-pandemic economic recovery. .N

At 13:00 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.28% at 28,509.12. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.36% at 3,513.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.02% at 11,895.958. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Walmart Inc <WMT.N>, up 6.2% ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, up 5.2% ** Albemarle Corp <ALB.N>, up 4.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Mylan Nv <MYL.O>, down 4.8% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc <REGN.O>, down 4.5% ** Abbvie Inc <ABBV.N>, down 4.3% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc <LBRT.N>, up 35% ** Eastman Kodak Co <KODK.N>, up 26.8% ** At Home Group Inc <HOME.N>, up 19.7% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Global Blue Group Holding Ltd <GB.N>, down 11.9% ** Polymet Mining Corp <PLM.N>, down 10.8% ** Retractable Technologies Inc <RVP.N>, down 10.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Jounce Therapeutics Inc <JNCE.O>, up 50.4% ** Zoom Video Communications <ZM.O>, up 36.6% ** Gogo Inc <GOGO.O>, up 33.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Applied UV Inc Ord <AUVI.O>, down 22.9% ** PainReform Ltd <PRFX.O>, down 20% ** Neuronetics Inc <STIM.O>, down 17.4% ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 36.6%

BUZZ-Zoom soars after blowout report, defies Wall Street warnings ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-Rises as retailer unveils 'Amazon Prime rival' ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.N: up 26.7%

BUZZ-Kodak shares soar after D.E. Shaw discloses 5% stake ** T2 Biosystems Inc TTOO.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Up on U.S. FDA authorization for COVID-19 test ** Apple Inc AAPL.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Apple now has bigger market cap than Russell 2000 after stock split ** Zosano Pharma Corp ZSAN.O: down 7.1%

BUZZ-Drops on equity offering ** Bloomin' Brands Inc BLMN.O: up 9.4%

BUZZ-Jumps as Deutsche Bank sees sales rebound, upgrades ** Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA orphan drug tag for cancer treatment ** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after progress on COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW.N: up 15.5%

BUZZ-Up on 4x e-commerce boost, revenue beat ** Rackspace Technology Inc RXT.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Up after bookings more than double ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 3.6%

BUZZ-Pares gains on $5 bln stock offering ** Aemetis Inc AMTX.O: up 33.1%

BUZZ-Rises on FDA registration for OTC sanitizer products ** Athenex Inc ANTX.O: up 9.8%

BUZZ-Jumps after FDA grants priority review for breast cancer treatment ** Renewable Energy Group Inc REGI.O: up 13.4%

BUZZ-CS starts with 'outperform' on 'attractive' M&A value ** Liberty Oilfield Services Inc LBRT.N: up 34.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on deal to buy Schlumberger's fracking unit ** J.Jill Inc JILL.N: up 81.4%

BUZZ-Soars as some lenders agree to restructuring deal ** Jounce Therapeutics Inc JNCE.O: up 50.4%

BUZZ-More than doubles on cancer therapy deal with Gilead ** INmune Bio Inc INMB.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Gains after FDA nod for drug trial in patients with COVID-19 complications ** Atossa Genetics Inc ATOS.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Up on safety data from early stage trial of COVID-19 nasal spray ** Hawaiian Holdings Inc HA.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Plans to cut over 400 jobs, shares down ** Abbvie Inc ABBV.N: down 4.3%

BUZZ-Slips on U.S. house panel subpoena in drug-pricing probe ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Falls after Florida cuts ties on delayed COVID-19 test results ** Murphy USA Inc MUSA.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Rises on participating in Walmart Plus program ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: down 8.9%

BUZZ-To cut 25% jobs, shares drop

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.92%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.85%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.17%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.84%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.21%

Health

.SPXHC

down 1.35%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.75%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.19%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.42%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.08%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.13%

