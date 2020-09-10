BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Quest Diagnostics, Athenex Inc, RH, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Thursday as momentum from demand for cheaper tech-related stocks overshadowed elevated weekly jobless claims that suggested a choppy economic rebound. .N

At 8.50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.01% at 27,977. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.23% at 3,408, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.31% at 11,428. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** CBL & Associates Properties Inc <CBL.N>, up 38.6% ** RH <RH.N>, up 17.8% ** Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao <CBD.N>, up 15.7% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd <TRQ.N>, down 25.1% ** Barnes & Noble Education Inc <BNED.N>, down 9.5% ** GameStop Corp <GME.N>, down 9.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Yield10 Bioscience Inc <YTEN.O>, up 87.6% ** Jaguar Health Inc <JAGX.O>, up 34.3% ** NCS Multistage Holdings Inc <NCSM.O>, up 25.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc <STSA.O>, down 82.9% ** Precipio Inc <PRPO.O>, down 19.6% ** Muscle Maker Inc <GRIL.O>, down 13.9% ** Rockwell Medical Inc RMTI.O: up 13.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises on license deal with South Korean firm ** Innoviva Inc INVA.O: up 10.9% premarket BUZZ-Up as FDA expands inhaler approval for use in asthma patients ** Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as CS upgrades on Russia deal, Joe Rogan podcast potential ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc SNOA.O: up 8.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on launch of nasal, oral products in Australia ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 4.7% premarket BUZZ-Set to rise for second straight session ** GameStop Corp GME.N: down 9.4% premarket BUZZ-Plunges as Q2 results hit by COVID-19-led store closures ** Veoneer Inc VNE.N: up 6.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on supply deal with global automaker ** Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI.O: down 3.2% premarket BUZZ-Slips, launches $350 mln equity offering after stock soars ** Jaguar Health Inc JAGX.O: up 34.3% premarket BUZZ-Soars on diarrhea treatment-related deal with Glenmark ** Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N: up 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Up as co raises revenue, profit outlook ** Athenex Inc ATNX.O: down 9.1% premarket BUZZ-Slides on discounted stock offering ** Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc DFFN.O: up 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises on dosing first patients in COVID-19 treatment study ** RH RH.N: up 17.8% premarket BUZZ-Soars as uptick in home-furnishing powers Q2 beat ** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Rosenblatt starts with 'buy' and Street high PT

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

