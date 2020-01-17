BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Qualcomm, Schlumberger, State Street, Corteva, Durect Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes edged higher to hit fresh record highs on Friday on optimism over corporate earnings, economic data and indications of resilience in a Chinese economy battered by a prolonged trade war with the United States. .N

At 10:26 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.21% at 29,359.77. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.26% at 3,325.32 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.21% at 9,376.979. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** State Street Corp <STT.N>, up 4.8 % ** Citizens Financial Group Inc <CFG.N>, up 3.9 % ** Qualcomm Inc <QCOM.OQ>, up 3.7 % The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** CDW Corp <CDW.O>, down 4.9 % ** Netapp Inc <NTAP.O>, down 4.2 % ** Expeditors International of Washington Inc <EXPD.O>, down 3.8 % The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Platinum Group Metals Ltd <PLG.N>, up 11.3 % ** Eros International Plc <EROS.N>, up 10 % ** Sibanye Gold Ltd <SBGL.N>, up 7.6 % The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Coeur Mining Inc <CDE.N>, down 16.5 % ** China Online Education Group <COE.N>, down 11.1 % ** Air Industries Group <AIRI.N>, down 10.3 % The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Seneca Biopharma Inc <SNCA.O>, up 104.8 % ** iMedia Brands Inc <IMBI.O>, up 44.8 % ** Surface Oncology Inc <SURF.O>, up 30 % The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** MGP Ingredients <MGPI.O>, down 24.5 % ** Cemtrex Inc <CETX.O>, down 16.8 % ** LMP Automotive Holdings Inc <LMPX.O>, down 14.4 % ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-5G hopes drive Citi upgrade to "buy" ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Up as Q4 beats on international demand ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Slips after UBS downgrades to "neutral", cuts PT ** State Street Corp STT.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 results ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Rises after brokerage UBS upgrades, hikes PT ** Corteva Inc CTVA.N: down 3.0%

BUZZ-JP Morgan downgrades Corteva shares on limited upside potential

** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-IBM falls as Morgan Stanley downgrades on market share loss ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Market unlikely to re-embrace Gap's integration narrative

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Performance goals are within Morgan Stanley's wheelhouse ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 1.1% ** Hollyfrontier Corp HFC.N: down 0.3% ** Valero Energy Corp VLO.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Refiners: RBC trims earnings estimates ahead of results ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Google-parent Alphabet joins $1 trillion club ** Kirkland's Inc KIRK.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Plans to close 27 stores; shares rise ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Wedbush expects prolonged cash burn for Netflix as streaming war heats up ** iMedia Brands Inc IMBI.O: up 44.8%

BUZZ-Surges on Shaquille O'Neal tie-up ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N: up 4.2%

BUZZ-Rises on sale of Joseph Abboud rights ** Durect Corp DRRX.O: down 6.1%

BUZZ-Slumps after FDA panel in deadlock over non-opioid painkiller ** Expeditors International of Washington Inc EXPD.O: down 3.8%

BUZZ-Falls on profit, revenue warning ** Coeur Mining Inc CDE.N: down 16.5%

BUZZ-Dips as quarterly production dissapoints ** J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT.O: down 1.2%

BUZZ-Drops on disappointing Q4 results ** Aethlon Medical Inc AEMD.O: down 29.7%

BUZZ-Aethlon Medical tumbles on deep-discounted stock offering ** First Horizon National Corp FHN.N: up 3.8%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q4 earnings ** aTyr Pharma Inc LIFE.O: down 9.3%

BUZZ-Slumps on $17.25 mln proposed public offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Tesla falls on petition for defect probe into half a million vehicles ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Jumps after activist investor says will interfere in decisions ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Hexo tumbles on $20 mln stock offering ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises on legal win against City of Santa Clara ** Aspen Group Inc ASPU.O: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Aspen Group falls after pricing stock offering

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.51%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.41%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.27%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.31%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.51%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.02%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.42%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.21%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.11%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.17%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.16%

