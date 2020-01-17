US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Qualcomm, Schlumberger NV, CSX Corp, IBM

U.S. stock indexes were set to scale fresh record highs on Friday, on optimism over corporate earnings, fresh economic data and indications of resilience in a Chinese economy battered by a prolonged trade war with the United States. .N

At 9:05 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.32% at 29,335. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.29% at 3,326.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.46% at 9,175.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Tailored Brands Inc <TLRD.N>, up 12.1% ** Inphi Corp <IPHI.N>, up 11.7% ** Earthstone Energy Inc <ESTE.N>, up 7.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Vail Resorts Inc <MTN.N>, down 6.9% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, down 6.2% ** Universal Technical Institute Inc <UTI.N>, down 6% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Imedia Brands Inc <IMBI.O>, up 56.8% ** Seneca Biopharma Inc <SNCA.O>, up 42.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>, down 28.3% ** aTyr Pharma Inc <LIFE.O>, down 14.9% ** MGP Ingredients Inc <MGPI.O>, down 14.7% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-5G hopes drive Citi upgrade to "buy" ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Up as Q4 beats on international demand ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Slips after UBS downgrades to "neutral", cuts PT ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-IBM falls as Morgan Stanley downgrades on market share loss ** Gap Inc GPS.N: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Gap Inc scraps Old Navy spin off, shares rise ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Performance goals are within Morgan Stanley's wheelhouse ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 0.8% premarket BUZZ-Google-parent Alphabet joins $1 trillion club ** CSX Corp CSX.O: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Down after 2020 sales forecast disappoints ** Kirkland's Inc KIRK.O: up 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Plans to close 27 stores; shares rise ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N: up 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: BNY Mellon's income to remain under pressure as tech expenses rise ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 0.3% premarket BUZZ-Wedbush expects prolonged cash burn for Netflix as streaming war heats up ** iMedia Brands Inc IMBI.O: up 56.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges on Shaquille O'Neal tie-up ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N: up 12.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on sale of Joseph Abboud rights ** Durect Corp DRRX.O: down 13.3% premarket BUZZ-Slumps after FDA panel in deadlock over non-opioid painkiller ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 0.1% premarket BUZZ-Credit Suisse raises PT, sales forecast ** Expeditors International of Washington Inc EXPD.O: down 8.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls on profit, revenue warning ** Coeur Mining Inc CDE.N: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Dips as quarterly production dissapoints ** Fastenal Co FAST.O: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on sales miss ** Aspen Group Inc ASPU.O: down 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Aspen Group falls after pricing stock offering ** J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT.O: down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Drops on disappointing Q4 results ** State Street Corp STT.N: up 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 results ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after brokerage UBS upgrades, hikes PT

