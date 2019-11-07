BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Qualcomm, Expedia, Party City, Ralph Lauren

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes hit fresh record highs on Thursday, as signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations and a batch of largely upbeat earnings boosted risk appetite. .N

At 11:53 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.81% at 27,714.23. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.48% at 3,091.53 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.65% at 8,464.989. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N, up 12% ** Centurylink Inc CTL.N, up 10.3% ** Discovery Inc Class A DISCA.O, up 8.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.OQ, down 24.9% ** Tripadvisor Inc TRIP.OQ, down 20.7% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.OQ, down 7.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Invacare Corp IVC.N, up 39.3% ** NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc NEX.N, up 26% ** Nevro Corp NVRO.N, up 24.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N, down 59.4% ** Rosetta Stone Inc RST.N, down 24.4% ** Lannett Company Inc LCI.N, down 20.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Vericity Inc VERY.O, up 40.2% ** Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc COLL.O, up 39.5% ** Dexcom Inc DXCM.O, up 30.2% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** ObsEva Sa OBSV.O, down 51.5% ** Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNA.O, down 48.6% ** Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc LTRPA.O, down 28.7% ** Vericity Inc VERY.O: up 40.2%

BUZZ-Vericity jumps as shareholders flock to grab one-time cash payment ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 11.5%

BUZZ-Slides on increased cost estimates for 2019 ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: down 20.5%

BUZZ-Hits seven-year low as competition from Google hurts results ** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: down 59.4%

BUZZ-Not in party mood as Q3 disappoints ** Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N: up 4.8%

BUZZ-Crypto bank Silvergate rises after below-range IPO pricing ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 7.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Qualcomm's 5G ramp-up to drive stronger earnings growth into 2020 and beyond BUZZ-Qualcomm up on upbeat profit forecast, results ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 10.5%

BUZZ-Gloomy forecast weighs on shares ** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc VNDA.O: up 12.7%

BUZZ-Set for best day in over three months after rev. beats ** Semafo Inc SMF.TO: down 5.4%

BUZZ-Semafo Inc suspends operations at Boungou mine after attack on convoy ** Coherus BioSciences CHRS.O: up 18.7%

BUZZ-Coherus BioSciences rises after gaining rights to sell Lucentis biosimilar ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 2.3%

BUZZ-Down after HHS sues drugmaker over HIV drugs ** RealPage Inc RP.O: down 10.3%

BUZZ-RealPage drops on Buildium acquisition, broker downgrades ** Sally Beauty Holdings Inc SBH.N: up 24.0%

BUZZ-Set for best day in a decade on revenue beat ** Cytokinetics Inc CYTK.O: down 18.0%

BUZZ-Cytokinetics tracking worst day in 2 years on convertible debt deal ** Carvana Co CVNA.N : down 5.3%

BUZZ-Slumps after bigger-than-expected loss ** Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O: up 3.4%

BUZZ-Set for 4-month high after beat-and-raise quarter ** Jakks Pacific Inc JAKK.O: up 17.1%

BUZZ-Q3 results beat on Disney princess charm ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Drug wholesalers rise after quarterly performance brings relief ** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.N: up 11.5%

BUZZ-Up after raising 2019 profit forecast ** Yeti Holdings Inc YETI.N: down 3.1%

BUZZ-Yeti catches a chill on secondary offering ** TherapeuticsMD Inc TXMD.O: up 5.3%

BUZZ-TherapeuticsMD up as Q3 revenue beats on contraceptive sales, licensing fee ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 2.2%

BUZZ-Street View: Humana sets solid starting point for 2020 ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N: up 12.0%

BUZZ-Ralph Lauren: Up on Q2 profit beat ** Denbury Resources Inc DNR.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Q3 results exceed expectations ** Fiserv Inc FISV.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Fiserv gains after First Data deal fuels Q3 profit beat ** Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT.O: down 26.2%

BUZZ-EyePoint Pharma crashes as Q3 sales miss estimates by over $1 mln ** Hecla Mining Co HL.N: down 9.9%

BUZZ-Falls on wider-than-expected Q3 loss ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-Rapper Drake teams up with Canopy Growth on 'More Life' ** Nevro Corp NVRO.N: up 24.9%

BUZZ-Street View: Nevro's spinal cord stimulation system shows potential ** Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.N: down 3.6%

BUZZ-D.A. Davidson downgrades as department store orders slow ** Scorpio Tankers Inc STNG.N: down 8.3%

BUZZ-Scorpio Tankers: Sinks on wider-than-expected Q3 loss ** InflaRx NV IFRX.O: up 8.1%

BUZZ-Leaps on new data on treatment for skin condition ** ObsEva SA OBSV.O: down 51.5%

BUZZ-ObsEva plunges on discontinuing fertility drug after trial failure ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 1.9%

BUZZ-Citi upgrades on eczema therapy potential and upcoming cancer drug data ** DexCom Inc DXCM.O: up 30.2%

BUZZ-DexCom set for best day in a year on 'blowout' Q3 results ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 5.6%

BUZZ-J.P.Morgan cuts PT, says investments will weigh on margin ** Expedia Group EXPE.O: down 24.8%

BUZZ-Slumps on turbulent third quarter ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Up after results beat; analysts raise PTs ** Fossil Group Inc FOSL.O: down 21.7%

BUZZ-Plunges as dismal Q3 prompts PT, rating cuts

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.16%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.14%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.15%

Energy

.SPNY

up 0.85%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.07%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.07%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.52%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.97%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.39%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.07%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.45%

