BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Qualcomm, Alphabet, State Street, Corteva, Aethlon Medical

U.S. stock indexes nudged higher to fresh record levels on Friday after strong housing data and indications of resilience in the Chinese economy raised hopes of a rebound in global growth. .N

At 12:13 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.13% at 29,335.4. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.22% at 3,324.2 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.08% at 9,364.81. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** State Street Corp <STT.N>, up 4.6% ** Qualcomm Inc <QCOM.O>, up 4.4% ** Kansas City Southern <KSU.N>, up 3.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc <JBHT.O>, down 5.1% ** Expeditors International of Washington Inc <EXPD.O>, down 5% ** CDW Corp <CDW.O>, down 5% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Platinum Group Metals Ltd <PLG.N>, up 24.6% ** Eros International Plc <EROS.N>, up 17.1% ** Trilogy Metals <TMQ.N>, up 10.8% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Coeur Mining Inc <CDE.N>, down 14.2% ** Air Industries Group <AIRI.N>, down 11.1% ** United Natural Foods Inc <UNFI.N>, down 9.3% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Seneca Biopharma Inc <SNCA.O>, up 96.4% ** iMedia Brands Inc <IMBI.O>, up 34.9% ** Aptinyx Inc <APTX.O>, up 24.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>, down 24.8% ** MGP Ingredients Inc <MGPI.O>, down 24.2% ** Iterum Therapeutics Plc <ITRM.O>, down 17% ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-5G hopes drive Citi upgrade to "buy" ** State Street Corp STT.N: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q4 results ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 4.3%

BUZZ-Rises after brokerage UBS upgrades, hikes PT ** Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Google-parent Alphabet joins $1 trillion club ** Corteva Inc CTVA.N: down 4.0%

BUZZ-JP Morgan downgrades Corteva shares on limited upside potential ** Aethlon Medical Inc AEMD.O: down 24.8%

BUZZ-Aethlon Medical tumbles on deep-discounted stock offering ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: down 0.3%

BUZZ-IBM falls as Morgan Stanley downgrades on market share loss ** Gap Inc GPS.N: down 0.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Market unlikely to re-embrace Gap's integration narrative ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Performance goals are within Morgan Stanley's wheelhouse ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: down 1.0% ** Hollyfrontier Corp HFC.N: down 0.4% ** Valero Energy Corp VLO.N: down 0.8%

BUZZ-Refiners: RBC trims earnings estimates ahead of results ** CSX Corp CSX.O: down 0.1%

BUZZ-Down after 2020 sales forecast disappoints ** Kirkland's Inc KIRK.O: up 13.6%

BUZZ-Plans to close 27 stores; shares rise ** Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK.N: down 1.1%

BUZZ-Street View: BNY Mellon's income to remain under pressure as tech expenses rise ** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Up as Q4 beats on international demand ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Slips after UBS downgrades to "neutral", cuts PT ** iMedia Brands Inc IMBI.O: up 34.9%

BUZZ-Surges on Shaquille O'Neal tie-up ** Tailored Brands Inc TLRD.N: up 5.8%

BUZZ-Rises on sale of Joseph Abboud rights ** Durect Corp DRRX.O: down 4.5%

BUZZ-Slumps after FDA panel in deadlock over non-opioid painkiller ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: up 0.9%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat shares dip, shrugging off analyst sales forecast hike ** Expeditors International of Washington Inc EXPD.O: down 5.0%

BUZZ-Falls on profit, revenue warning ** Coeur Mining Inc CDE.N: down 14.2%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in nearly 3 years on disappointing output ** Aspen Group Inc ASPU.O: down 4.9%

BUZZ-Aspen Group falls after pricing stock offering ** First Horizon National Corp FHN.N: up 3.6%

BUZZ-Rises on better-than-expected Q4 earnings ** aTyr Pharma Inc LIFE.O: down 12.0%

BUZZ-Slumps on $17.25 mln proposed public offering ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Tesla falls on petition for defect probe into half a million vehicles ** Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc PLAY.O: up 11.0%

BUZZ-Jumps after activist investor says will interfere in decisions ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 8.7%

BUZZ-Hexo tumbles on $20 mln stock offering ** Bloom Energy Corp BE.N: up 7.5%

BUZZ-Rises on legal win against City of Santa Clara ** JB Hunt Transport Services JBHT.O: down 5.1%

BUZZ-Slides on disappointing Q4 results ** MGP Ingredients Inc MGPI.O: down 24.2%

BUZZ-Set for worst day in over 11 years on forecast cut ** Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc ICPT.O: down 2.9%

BUZZ-Down as FDA extends action date for NASH treatment ** Forty Seven Inc FTSV.O: up 11.8%

BUZZ-Hits record high after Oppenheimer raises PT ** Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc SYRS.O: down 8.6%

BUZZ-Wedbush cuts to "neutral" as it awaits cancer drug data ** Citizens Financial Group Inc CFG.N: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises after Q4 results impress ** 2U Inc TWOU.O: up 4.5%

BUZZ-Jumps on tweet suggesting co to weigh potential sale ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 1.7% ** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Mixed omens for cruise operators in 2020 - Berenberg ** Seneca Biopharma Inc SNCA.O: up 96.4%

BUZZ-Considers asset sales, shares jump ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: down 0.7%

BUZZ-Down on executive departure

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.45%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.21%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.22%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.61%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.41%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.08%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.11%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.25%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.27%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.36%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.44%

(Compiled by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

((Shradha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

