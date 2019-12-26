BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Qiagen, Tesla, Hexo Corp, Spectrum Pharma

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock indexes were set to open near record highs on Thursday and the S&P 500 was on course for its best year since 2013 on optimism over an imminent U.S.-China trade deal. .N

At 8:52 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.11% at 28,539. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.16% at 3,230.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.16% at 8,743.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** China Rapid Finance Ltd <XRF.N>, up 32.2% ** Ferrellgas Partners L.P. <FGP.N>, up 16.0% ** Overseas Shipholding Group Inc <OSG.N>, up 15.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Qiagen N V <QGEN.N>, down 27.4% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, down 17.9% ** Nio Inc <NIO.N>, down 3.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Helius Medical Technologies Inc <HSDT.O>, up 36.3% ** Newlink Genetics Corp <NLNK.O>, up 33.0% ** Inpixon <INPX.O>, up 25.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc <SPPI.O>, down 49.7% ** Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc <SBPH.O>, down 37.7% ** Microbot Medical Inc <MBOT.O>, down 19.8% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-Tesla: Wedbush raises PT by $100, says co to "comfortably" meet FY delivery forecast ** Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc SBPH.O: down 37.7% premarket BUZZ-Spring Bank Pharma: Down after co stops trial of drug for hepatitis B virus ** Microbot Medical MBOT.O: down 19.8% premarket BUZZ-Microbot Medical: Plunges on discounted stock offer to raise funds for robot development ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O: down 49.7% premarket BUZZ-Spectrum Pharma plunges after cancer drug fails mid-stage trial ** Acasti Pharma Inc ACST.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Acasti Pharma: Data delay provides opportunity for investors- Oppenheimer ** Qiagen NV QGEN.N: down 27.4% premarket BUZZ-Qiagen: Plunges after co decides against sale ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: down 17.9% premarket BUZZ-Hexo Corp: Falls on deal to sell shares at discount to institutional investors

