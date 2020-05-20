US Markets
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pyxus, Xcel Brands, Luckin Coffee

Wall Street was set to open sharply higher on Wednesday as investors clung to hopes of a recovery from a coronavirus-fuelled slump amid signs of more stimulus for ailing sectors, while retailer Lowe's jumped on upbeat quarterly results. .N

At 9:04 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.25% at 24,459. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.21% at 2,954, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.15% at 9,407.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Unifi Inc <UFI.N>, up 29.5% ** Cheetah Mobile Inc <CMCM.N>, up 25.6% ** Albany International Corp <AIN.N>, up 17.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Pyxus International Inc <PYX.N>, down 27% ** United Microelectronics Corp <UMC.N>, down 17.7% ** RA Medical Systems Inc <RMED.N>, down 15.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** China Ceramics Co Ltd <CCCL.O>, up 69.4% ** Xcel Brands Inc <XELB.O>, up 48.1% ** Phunware Inc <PHUN.O>, up 40.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Luckin Coffee Inc <LK.O>, down 41.5% ** Company name not found <NNDM.O>, down 27.1% ** Kempharm Inc <KMPH.O>, down 24.5% ** Arconic Corp ARNC.N: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-CS starts coverage with 'outperform' rating ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Walmart a clear retail winner in most challenging of times ** Pyxus International Inc PYX.N: down 27% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on report of co seeking financing for possible bankruptcy ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: up 5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as first-quarter results beat ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N: up 0.7% premarket BUZZ-Stopping talc-based baby powder sale not of significance - CS ** Xcel Brands Inc XELB.O: up 48.1% premarket BUZZ-Soars on upbeat Q1 results, cost-cuts ** PAE Inc PAE.O: up 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on aircraft maintenance contract win ** Becton Dickinson and Co BDX.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Evercore says $3 bln stock offering raises questions ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: down 4% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Credit Suisse shops big block ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 13.3% premarket BUZZ-Surges as COVID-19 vaccine found to produce antibodies in animal studies ** Luckin Coffee Inc LK.O: down 41.5% premarket BUZZ-Resumes trading after over a month-long halt, slumps ** Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc ALDX.O: up 21.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges on advancing potential COVID-19 treatments ** Surface Oncology Inc SURF.O: up 36.5% premarket BUZZ-Surges on partnering with Merck for cancer therapy ** Home Depot Inc HD.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Likely to benefit as consumers spend more on home categories ** Myriad Genetics Inc MYGN.O: up 7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after FDA approves test as Lynparza companion diagnostic ** Analog Devices Inc ADI.O: up 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Rises as co forecasts Q3 profit above Street estimate ** Medigus Ltd MDGS.O: down 19.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops as drugmaker's stock deal prices at deep discount ** Clorox Co CLX.N: up 2.6% premarket ** United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises as United Airlines deal boosts market opportunity

