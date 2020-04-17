BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pulmatrix, Cutera, Moderna, Spirit AeroSystems

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures bounced more than 2% on Friday as President Donald Trump laid out plans to re-open an economy shut down by the coronavirus outbreak and on reports of encouraging data on a drug to potentially treat COVID-19. .N

At 8:13 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 3.14% at 24,142. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 2.79% at 2,865.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.87% at 8,898. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Mohawk Industries Inc <MHK>, up 3.4% ** AMC Entertainment Holdings <AMC>, up 55.7% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust <AHT>, up 29% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Velocity Financial Inc <VEL>, down 15.6% ** Castlight Health Inc <CSLT.K>, down 7.7% ** Nautilus Inc <NLS>, down 4.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Allegro Merger Corp <ALGRR.O>, up 185.7% ** Allegro Merger Equity Warrants <ALGRW.O>, up 316.7% ** IZEA Worldwide Inc <IZEA.O>, up 72% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Coffee Holding Co <JVA.O>, down 34.5% ** Stein Mart Inc <SMRT.O>, down 23.8% ** Pegasystems Inc <PEGA.O>, down 29.5% ** Goldman Sachs GS.N: up 4.5% premarket

JPMorgan JPM.N: up 5.2% premarket

Citi C.N: up 5.9% premarket

Wells Fargo WFC.N: up 6.1% premarket

Bank of America BAC.N: up 5.7% premarket

Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks rise amid broad-market gains, higher Treasury yields ** Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N: up 10.0% premarket BUZZ-Spirit AeroSystems: Lifts off on Boeing's plan to restart production ** Kohls Corp KSS.N: up 10.4% premarket BUZZ-Kohls Corp: Shares rise; lands new $1.5 bln credit line ** EPR Properties EPR.N: up 10.6% premarket BUZZ-EPR Properties: Brokerages cut PT on concerns of rent deferment ** Pulmatrix Inc PULM.O: down 27.1% premarket BUZZ-Pulmatrix Inc: Tumbles on direct stock-and-warrants offering ** Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS.N: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Las Vegas Sands Corp says Asia expansion on track, shares rise ** Cutera CUTR.O: down 13.6% premarket BUZZ-Cutera drops on deep-discounted stock deal ** Edwards Lifesciences EW.N: up 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Edwards Lifesciences: SVB upgrades on likely sharper post-COVID recovery ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: up 12.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Report on Gilead's coronavirus drug adds confusion, not confidence ** Moderna MRNA.O: up 18.2% premarket BUZZ-Moderna: Jumps on $483 mln award to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development

** Abbott Laboratories ABT.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Abbott shows strength across businesses amid coronavirus storm ** BlackRock BLK.N: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: BlackRock will brace the turmoil like a rock ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 4.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Morgan Stanley's online platforms stable, but near-term outlook muted

