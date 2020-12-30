BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Protalix, WiMi Hologram Cloud

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, led by energy and material stocks, as investors bet on a strong economic recovery in 2021 on the back of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes of bigger fiscal support. .N

At 10:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.50% at 30,486.78. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.38% at 3,741.33 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.41% at 12,903.306. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Freeport-McMoRan Inc <FCX.N>, up 7.4% ** Devon Energy <DVN.N>, up 4.2% ** DXC Technology Co <DXC.N>, up 3.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** AES Corp <AES.N>, down 2.5% ** Intel Corp <INTC.OQ>, down 1.4% ** Adobe Inc <ADBE.OQ>, down 1.1% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Indonesia Energy Corp Ltd <INDO.N>, up 67.4% ** Romeo Power Inc <RMO.N>, up 20.3% ** X Financial <XYF.N>, up 19.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Regional Health Properties Inc <RHE.N>, down 18% ** AeroCentury <ACY.N>, down 11% ** Cango Inc <CANG.N>, down 9.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Professional Diversity Network <IPDN.O>, up 202.2% ** Bionano Genomics <BNGO.O>, up 73.7% ** Conifer Holdings Inc <CNFR.O>, up 50.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd <BOSC.O>, down 20.2% ** China Finance Online Co Ltd <JRJC.O>, down 19.9% ** Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC <OSMT.O>, down 18.5% ** Hepion HEPA.O: up 11.5%

BUZZ-Rises on positive NASH drug data

** Dynatrace DT.N: up 2.0%

BUZZ-BTIG starts coverage with "buy"

** JD.com JD.O: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Rises as board greenlights exploring unit spin-off

** WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI.O: up 1.8%

BUZZ-Rises as Benchmark starts coverage with 'buy'

** Protalix PLX.N: up 0.6%

BUZZ-Up after positive data from genetic disorder treatment study

** Acadia Healthcare ACHC.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises on $1.47 bln deal to sell UK unit

** Bionano Genomics BNGO.O: up 73.7%

BUZZ-Surges after Nasdaq grants extension for regaining compliance

** Altimmune ALT.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Up on starting mid-stage liver infection therapy study

** FinTech Acquisition FTIV.O: up 9.3%

BUZZ-Co to take Perella Weinberg public in $975 mln deal; shares up

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.25%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.19%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.16%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.90%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.67%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.38%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.84%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.08%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 1.42%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.80%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.58%

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj)

