BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Protalix, Eros International, HollyFrontier

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes eased from record levels on Monday after a report stoked fresh fears about a resolution to the U.S.-China trade dispute that has hit global growth and roiled financial markets over the past 16 months..N

At 11:01 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.01% at 28,001.55. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.09% at 3,117.55 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.20% at 8,523.67. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Nvidia Corp NVDA.O, up 3.5% ** HollyFrontier Corp HFC.N, up 3.2% ** Centene Corp CNC.N, up 2.9% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Abiomed Inc ABMD.O, down 11.4% ** Helmerich and Payne Inc HP.N, down 4.2% ** Noble Energy Inc NBL.N, down 3.8% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Cellcom Israel Ltd CEL.N, up 21.7% ** Standard Diversified Inc SDI.N, up 16.3% ** Eros International Plc EROS.N, up 11.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Qudian Inc QD.N, down 17.7% ** Cango Inc CANG.N, down 11.9% ** Range Resources Corp RRC.N, down 10.5% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX.O, up 231.6% ** Eltek Ltd ELTK.O, up 24.6% ** Capstone Turbine Corp CPST.O, up 19.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc SLS.O, down 19.4% ** Rapt Therapeutics Inc RAPT.O, down 14% ** Liquid Media Group Ltd YVR.O, down 16.2% ** Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc PLX.N: up 29.5% BUZZ-Soars after FDA meeting for treatment approval application

** Eros International Plc EROS.N: up 11.3% BUZZ-Surges on tie-up with YouTube Music in India ** HollyFrontier Corp HFC.N: up 3.2% BUZZ-Rises on renewable diesel plant, $1 bln share buyback

** Qiagen NV QGEN.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-Qiagen: Tops STOXX, hits 19-yr high on news it explores sale ** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Rises as Morgan Stanley upgrades to 'overweight" ** Caladrius Biosciences Inc CLBS.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-Jumps on positive data from heart disease drug trial ** Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX.O: up 231.6% BUZZ-Set for record-high on schizophrenia treatment trial success ** Xerox Corp XRX.N: down 1.0% ** HP Inc HPQ.N: down 0.7% BUZZ-Xerox slips as HP Inc turns down buyout offer ** WestRock Co WRK.N: up 1.2% BUZZ-Gains as BofA Merrill upgrades to 'buy' - thefly.com ** NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc NBY.N: up 34.6% BUZZ-Rises after its eye supplement launches on Amazon ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: up 1.6% BUZZ-Rises as Cowen upgrades after SEO shortfall ** McDermott International Inc MDR.N: down 3.0% BUZZ-Gains on contracts win in Russia ** Carrizo Oil & Gas CRZO.O: down 3.8% BUZZ-Rises after Paulson gives up opposition to deal ** Aveo Pharmaceuticals AVEO.O: up 3.5% BUZZ-Rises on positive data from kidney cancer trial ** Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc DRNA.O: up 17.6% BUZZ-Rises on pact with Novo Nordisk to develop therapies for metabolic diseases

** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 1.3% BUZZ-Coty Inc's new reality: Kylie Jenner ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: down 1.1% BUZZ-Slips after MS cuts rating on slowing growth trend ** My Size Inc MYSZ.O: down 13.3% BUZZ-Hits record low on reverse stock split

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.19%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.11%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.91%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.28%

Financial

.SPSY

down 0.31%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.18%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 0.43%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.15%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.28%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.76%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.89%

