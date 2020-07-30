BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Procter & Gamble, General Electric, JPMorgan Chase

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Thursday after data confirmed the economy suffered its steepest contraction since the Great Depression in the second quarter, adding to gloom from job losses and a resurgence in coronavirus cases. .N

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.82% at 26,222. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.84% at 3,225.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.94% at 10,573.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** At Home Grp Inc HOME.K, up 48.0% ** Eastman Kodak Co KODK.K, up 16.9% ** Cars.Com Inc CARS.K, up 16.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Welbilt Inc WBT, down 12.3% ** Civeo Corp CVEO.K, down 11% ** QEP Resources Inc QEP, down 10.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Edesa Biotech Inc EDSA.O, up 131.9% ** FSD Pharma Inc HUGE.O, up 109.4% ** 8I Enterprises Acquisition Corp JFK.O, up 75.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc SPPI.O, down 18% ** KBL Merger Corp IV KBLMR.O, down 16.6% ** Jakks Pacific Inc JAKK.O, down 16.1% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: All eyes on Boeing's cash pile as production slows ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Qualcomm's future seems bright on 5G growth trends, Huawei ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: up 10.6% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on big profit beat as pandemic boosts home delivery demand ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Street View: PayPal has scope for meaningful expansion in e-commerce ** Hologic Inc HOLX.O: up 10.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Hologic poised to benefit from COVID-19 testing in near term ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.5% premarket ** Citigroup C.N: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-U.S. big banks: Fall ahead of GDP data ** General Electric Co GE.N: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: General Electric likely to bleed plenty of cash this year ** Procter & Gamble Co PG.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on strong profit outlook

