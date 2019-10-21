BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Procter & Gamble, Boeing, Coty, Halliburton

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street rose on Monday on signs of progress in resolving the prolonged U.S.-China trade war, while a second straight session of declines for Boeing pressured the blue-chip Dow index. .N

At 12:33 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.18% at 26,818.18. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.61% at 3,004.49 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.88% at 8,161.051. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc COTY.N, up 13.7% ** Halliburton Co HAL.N, up 7.8% ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N, up 6.2% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** McKesson Corp MCK.N, down 4.4% ** AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N, down 3.8% ** Boeing Co BA.N, down 3.4% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Coty Inc COTY.N, up 13.7% ** Barnes & Noble Education Inc BNED.N, up 10.2% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Micro Fovus International PLC MFGP.N, down 12.7% ** McDermott International PLC MDR.N, down 12.8% ** Infosys Ltd INFY.N, down 12.2% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Toughbuilt Industries Inc TBLTU.O, up 60.7% ** NF Energy Saving Corp BIMI.O, up 33.4% ** Petmed Express Inc PETS.O, up 27.9% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Datasea Inc DTSS.O, down 12.8% ** Innophos Holdings Inc IPHS.O, down 9.5% ** Scworx Corp WORX.O, down 8.6% ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-Boeing: On track for biggest 2-day pct drop in over a decade on multiple downgrades ** Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd FOMX.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Foamix Pharmaceuticals: Jumps after acne drug gets U.S. FDA approval ** Microsoft Corp MSFT.O: up 0.3%

BUZZ-Microsoft rises on SAP deal ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 4.7%

BUZZ-Pinterest: Rises after RBC upgrades to 'outperform' ** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N : down 6.5%

BUZZ-Spirit Aero: UBS cuts to "neutral" on fears of reduced production rate ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: down 1.2%

BUZZ-IBM: Falls as UBS cuts to 'neutral' on rising revenue pressures ** Seattle Genetics Inc SGEN.O: up 16.5%

BUZZ-Seattle Genetics surges on positive data from breast cancer drug trial ** OPKO Health Inc OPK.O: up 2.1%

BUZZ-OPKO Health jumps on trial data of growth hormone deficiency drug ** Coty Inc COTY.N: up 13.7%

BUZZ-Coty: Jumps on exploring strategic options for professional beauty unit ** McKesson Corp MCK.N: down 4.4% ** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-McKesson, Teva pare losses after report of last minute opioid settlement ** CubeSmart CUBE.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-CubeSmart: Up after Raymond James upgrades to "strong buy" ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 2.3%

BUZZ-Alexion Pharma: Brokerages upbeat after rare blood disorder drug approval ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE.N: up 6.2%

BUZZ-HPE: BofA double upgrades on attractive cash flow ** Infosys Ltd INFY.N: down 12.2%

BUZZ-Infosys: U.S. listed shares tumble to 2019 low on whistleblower complaints ** Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc ARPO.O: up 17.6%

BUZZ-Aerpio Pharma surges on M&A possibility ** Halliburton Co HAL.N: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Halliburton Co: Rises after promising to cut costs after revenue miss ** NF Energy Saving Corp BIMI.O: up 33.4%

BUZZ-NF Energy Saving Corp: Jumps on partnership agreement ** PetMed Express Inc PETS.O: up 27.9%

BUZZ-PetMed Express having best day since 2002 after profit beat ** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O: down 45.4%

BUZZ-Bionano Genomics plunges after pricing $18 mln share offering ** Hudson's Bay Co HBC.TO: up 6.5%

BUZZ-Hudson's Bay: Rises after accepting new deal by chairman-led group ** HyreCar Inc HYRE.O: up 5.1%

BUZZ-HyreCar Inc: Rises after expanding car inventory ** PBF Energy Inc PBF.N: up 2.9%

BUZZ-PBF Energy: Rises after Cowen upgrades to "outperform" ** ForeScout Technologies Inc FSCT.O: up 11.1%

BUZZ-ForeScout Technologies rallies after activist investor Corvex reports stake ** Procter & Gamble Co PG.N: up 0.8%

BUZZ-Procter & Gamble shares up ahead of results ** JetBlue Airways Co JBLU.O: up 3.6%

BUZZ-JetBlue: Stifel says co could be worth $28 bln in takeout scenario - thefly.com

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.52%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.50%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.03%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.74%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.28%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.17%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.78%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 0.98%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.09%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

flat

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.09%

