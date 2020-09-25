BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Prelude Therapeutics, Carnival Corp, CalAmp Corp, VIA Optronics AG

Commodities
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday, led by technology-related stocks, but were still on track for their longest weekly losing streak in a year as fears about the coronavirus' impact on the economy dented investor sentiment..N

At 13:07 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.52% at 26,955.16. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.60% at 3,266.16 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.14% at 10,794.136. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N, up 10.4% ** Carnival Corp CCL.N, up 8.4% ** Westrock Co WRK.N, up 7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Apache Corp APA.O, down 7.2% ** TechnipFMC Plc FTI.N, down 5.3% ** National Oilwell Varco Inc NOV.N, down 5.2% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Lithium Americas Corp LAC.N, up 17.1% ** FLY Leasing Ltd FLY.N, up 12% ** Colony Capital Inc CLNY.N, up 10.9% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** VIA Optronics AG VIAO.N, down 26.7% ** DPW Holdings Inc DPW.N, down 11.2% ** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N, down 10.9% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** PMV Phrmaceuticals Inc PMVP.O, up 112.5% ** CBAK Energy Technology Inc CBAT.O, up 94.1% ** Standard AVB Financial Corp STND.O, up 73.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** GeoVax Labs Inc GOVX.O, down 46.8% ** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O, down 40.6% ** Siyata Mobile Inc SYTA.O, down 30.7% ** Prelude Therapeutics Inc PRLD.O: up 45.6%

BUZZ-Jumps in Nasdaq debut

** CalAmp Corp CAMP.O: down 6.4%

BUZZ-Falls after surprise Q2 loss

** VIA Optronics AG VIAO.N: down 26.7%

BUZZ-Shares drop in NYSE debut

** Raytheon Technologies RTX.N: down 0.1%

BUZZ-Cowen sees slow recovery, cuts PT

** Graybug Vision GRAY.O: up 1.3%

BUZZ-Pops in U.S. market debut

** Carnival Corp CCL.N: up 8.3%

BUZZ-Cruise liners rise after Barclays turns bullish

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 10.4%

** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: up 10.4%

** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 6.8%

** Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd RCL.N: up 6.8%

** Altimmune Inc ALT.O: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Up after D.E. Shaw reports stake

** Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY.O: up 4.1%

BUZZ-Rises as BofA raises PT, sees turnaround in profitability

** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: up 4.9%

BUZZ-Jumps on epilepsy drug study update

** Schlumberger NV SLB.N: down 4.2%

BUZZ-Fuel demand woes put oil stocks on track for weekly slump

** Trip.com Group Ltd TCOM.O: up 7.8%

BUZZ-Set for best day in 4 months after Mizuho hikes PT

** Winnebago Industries Inc WGO.N: up 2.3%

** Winnebago Industries Inc WGO.N: up 2.3%

** Thor Industries Inc THO.N: up 0.8%

** Thor Industries Inc THO.N: up 0.8%

** Anthem Inc ANTM.N: up 1.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Blue Cross Blue Shield reaches tentative antitrust settlement

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 0.6%

** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 0.6%

** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: up 2.5%

BUZZ-Gains on Deutsche Bank upgrade

** Happiness Biotech Group Ltd HAPP.O: up 2.6%

BUZZ-Rises on $2.25 mln stock deal

** AAR Corp: AIR.N: up 10.5%

BUZZ-Shares rise on Q1 revenue beat

** Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc KTOS.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Up on $950 mln U.S. Air Force contract

** Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Up after abandoning $420 mln Asco deal

** Boxlight Corp BOXL.O: up 10.2%

BUZZ-Jumps on near $95 mln buy of Sahara Presentation Systems

** Tenable Holdings Inc TENB.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises as brokerage starts coverage with "buy"

** Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.O: up 3.7%

BUZZ-MS says Street underestimates co's new expense initiative

** Genius Brands International Inc GNUS.O: up 23.6%

BUZZ-Rises on deal to stream Kartoon Channel! on Samsung Smart TVs

** Ibex Ltd IBEX.O: up 18.2%

BUZZ-Rises on Q4 revenue beat

** Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc ETON.O: up 0.4%

BUZZ-Rises as FDA approves conjunctivitis treatment

** General Mills Inc GIS.N: up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises after CS upgrades to 'outperform'

** Standard AVB Financial Corp STND.O: up 73.4%

BUZZ-Soars on Dollar Mutual's buyout offer

** Brickell Biotech Inc BBI.O: up 6.8%

BUZZ-Up after excess sweat therapy receives Japan's approval

** Rite Aid Corp RAD.N: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Brokerages cut PT on new FY21 guidance

** Endo International PLC ENDP.O: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Surges on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deal with Novavax

** Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR.O: up 8.0%

BUZZ-Makes takeover bid for William Hill; shares rise

** Splunk Inc SPLK.O: up 4.0%

BUZZ-Baird assumes coverage with "outperform" on sales, cloud growth

** VF Corp VFC.N: up 1.1%

BUZZ-Susquehanna raises PT on improved recovery expectations

** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: up 10.6%

BUZZ-Rises on launch of late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial in UK

** Sunworks Inc SUNW.O: down 40.6%

BUZZ-Dims on Nasdaq delisting notice

** Jabil Inc JBL.N: down 1.6%

BUZZ-Brokerages raise PT on upbeat Q1 forecast

** Penn National Gaming Inc PENN.O: up 9.5%

BUZZ-Turns green as William Hill takeover offers boost gambling stocks

** Colony Capital Inc CLNY.N: up 11.1%

BUZZ-Up on $2.8 bln deal to sell hospitality portfolios to Highgate

** Boeing Co BA.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Up after Europe regulator says 737 MAX ban could lift in November

** TAT Technologies Ltd TATT.O: up 35.0%

BUZZ-Soars on maintenance agreement with Honeywell

** KLA Corp KLAC.O: up 1.6%

BUZZ-Citi ranks on top of its chip equipment coverage

** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: up 1.2%

** Lam Research Corp LRCX.O: up 1.2%

** SG Blocks Inc SGBX.O: up 39.9%

BUZZ-Soars on testing centers' proposal for Los Angeles airport

** Flour Corp FLR.N: up 1.2%

BUZZ-Rises on exit from competitive EPC bid for energy and chemicals unit

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.40%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.67%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.13%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.90%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.38%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.63%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 1.05%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.55%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.55%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.96%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.89%

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

