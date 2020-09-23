BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Predictive Oncology, Adicet Bio, Tesla, ZoomInfo Technologies

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday ahead of data that would throw light on the pace of an economic recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession, while Nike was set for a record open after a stunning quarterly earnings report..N

At 7:03 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.88% at 27,383. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.56% at 3,317.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.43% at 11,197. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** ION Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, up 20.0% ** Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd <TNP.N>, up 18.2% ** Verso Corp <VRS.N>, up 14.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, down 16% ** Precision Drilling Corp <PDS.N>, down 11.6% ** Steelcase Inc <SCS.N>, down 6.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Gores Holdings IV Inc <GHIV.O>, up 52.3% ** Predictive Oncology Inc <POAI.O>, up 32.4% ** Adicet Bio Inc <ACET.O>, up 25.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd <WVE.O>, down 28% ** Usio Inc <USIO.O>, down 19.8% ** Stitch Fix Inc <SFIX.O>, down 16.2% ** Predictive Oncology Inc POAI.O: up 32.4% premarket BUZZ-Soars on securing additional 71 ovarian cancer cell lines

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Much-promised 'Battery Day' fails to impress

** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 12.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Sprinting faster than ever

** Adicet Bio Inc ACET.O: up 25.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises after co to not proceed with proposed stock offering

L3N2GK2LY

** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: down 16.0% premarket BUZZ-Drops on grim quarterly outlookL3N2GK2LH

** ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Wells Fargo upgrades to 'overweight' on growth prospects

L3N2GK2M5

** Wave Life Sciences Ltd WVE.O: down 28.0% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on equity offering

** Nanovibronix Inc NAOV.O: down 13.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $1.5 mln bought deal offering

** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 15.3% premarket BUZZ-Up after potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in animal study

** Gores Holdings IV Inc GHIV.O: up 16.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on deal to take United Wholesale public

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.