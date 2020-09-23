Commodities
IO

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Predictive Oncology, Adicet Bio, Tesla, ZoomInfo Technologies

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday ahead of data that would throw light on the pace of an economic recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession, while Nike was set for a record open after a stunning quarterly earnings report..N

At 7:03 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.88% at 27,383. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.56% at 3,317.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.43% at 11,197. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** ION Geophysical Corp <IO.N>, up 20.0% ** Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd <TNP.N>, up 18.2% ** Verso Corp <VRS.N>, up 14.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.N>, down 16% ** Precision Drilling Corp <PDS.N>, down 11.6% ** Steelcase Inc <SCS.N>, down 6.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Gores Holdings IV Inc <GHIV.O>, up 52.3% ** Predictive Oncology Inc <POAI.O>, up 32.4% ** Adicet Bio Inc <ACET.O>, up 25.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd <WVE.O>, down 28% ** Usio Inc <USIO.O>, down 19.8% ** Stitch Fix Inc <SFIX.O>, down 16.2% ** Predictive Oncology Inc POAI.O: up 32.4% premarket BUZZ-Soars on securing additional 71 ovarian cancer cell lines

** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Much-promised 'Battery Day' fails to impress

** Nike Inc NKE.N: up 12.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Sprinting faster than ever

** Adicet Bio Inc ACET.O: up 25.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises after co to not proceed with proposed stock offering

L3N2GK2LY

** Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.N: down 16.0% premarket BUZZ-Drops on grim quarterly outlookL3N2GK2LH

** ZoomInfo Technologies Inc ZI.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Wells Fargo upgrades to 'overweight' on growth prospects

L3N2GK2M5

** Wave Life Sciences Ltd WVE.O: down 28.0% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on equity offering

** Nanovibronix Inc NAOV.O: down 13.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $1.5 mln bought deal offering

** MediciNova Inc MNOV.O: up 15.3% premarket BUZZ-Up after potential COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in animal study

** Gores Holdings IV Inc GHIV.O: up 16.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges on deal to take United Wholesale public

(Compiled by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

IO TNP VRS ACB PDS SCS GHIV POAI ACET WVE USIO SFIX TSLA NKE ZI NAOV MNOV NDX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular