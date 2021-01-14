BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Poshmark Inc, Twist Bioscience, Affirm Holdings, Johnson & Johnson

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The Dow and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Thursday in anticipation of President-elect Joe Biden's pandemic aid proposal to jump-start a struggling economy after data highlighted weakening labor market conditions. .N

At 12:10 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.37% at 31,174.28. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.15% at 3,815.72 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.41% at 13,182.579. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** KLA Corporation <KLAC.O>, up 8.3% ** Applied Materials Inc <AMAT.O>, up 8% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp <OXY.N>, up 7.8% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Viatris Inc <VTRS.O>, down 6.1% ** Rollins Inc <ROL.N>, down 3.5% ** BlackRock Inc <BLK.N>, down 3.4% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Dpw Holdings Inc <DPW.N>, up 39.5% ** Maxar Technologies Inc <MAXR.N>, up 28.3% ** 3D Systems Corporation <DDD.N>, up 22% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Kuke Music Holding Ltd <KUKE.N>, down 11.4% ** Bank of Montreal <NRGD.N>, down 9.4% ** Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3X Shares <SOXS.N>, down 9.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Poshmark Inc <POSH.O>, up 119.7% ** Datasea Inc <DTSS.O>, up 80.9% ** Lexicon Pharmaceuticals <LXRX.O>, up 71.6% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Eos Energy Enterprises Inc <EOSEW.O>, down 27.8% ** Viveve Medical Inc <VIVE.O>, down 20.6% ** Eos Energy Enterprises <EOSE.O>, down 18.2% ** Bionano Genomics BNGO.O : up 23.6%

BUZZ-Rises on regaining Nasdaq listing compliance ** Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM.O : up 29.4%

BUZZ-Affirm soars after debut double ** Poshmark Inc POSH.O : up 119.7%

BUZZ-Poshmark shares more than double in Nasdaq debut ** PFSweb Inc PFSW.O : up 17.9%

BUZZ-PFSweb surges on order fulfillment numbers ** Nordstrom JWN.N : down 1.6%

BUZZ-Drops as holiday-period sales fall ** Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N : up 2.1%

BUZZ-Rises on positive interim results from COVID-19 vaccine trial ** Fuelcell Energy FCEL.O : down 10.4%

BUZZ-JPM downgrades to 'neutral' on valuation ** Organogenesis ORGO.O : up 36.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as Q4 prelim revenue beat estimates ** Take-Two Interactive TTWO.O : down 0.4%

BUZZ-MKM Partners downgrades on lack of growth catalysts ** Vipshop Holdings VIPS.N : down 1.3%

BUZZ-Falls as China probes into possible unfair competition ** NantKwest NK.O : up 20.4%

BUZZ-Rises on positive interim survival rate data from cancer trials ** Tesla TSLA.O : down 0.2%

BUZZ-Falls after agency asks for recall of 158,000 vehicles ** Chembio Diagnostics CEMI.O : up 13.7%

BUZZ-Rises after COVID-19 test gets CE mark ** Express EXPR.N : up 26.2%

BUZZ-Surges after announcing $140 million in new financing ** Orchard Therapeutics ORTX.O : up 9.4%

BUZZ-Rises after FDA grants 'special' status to gene therapy ** Kaleido Biosciences KLDO.O : up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises on positive data from COVID-19 treatment trial ** Virgin Galactic Holdings SPCE.N : up 14.9%

BUZZ-Virgin Galactic soars after ARK files space exploration ETF ** Lexicon Pharma LXRX.O : up 71.6%

BUZZ-Up on positive FDA feedback for diabetes drug ** Apache Corp APA.O : up 3.4%

BUZZ-Gains on Q2 profit vs year-ago loss ** Beyond Meat BYND.O : up 9.3%

BUZZ-Beyond Meat gains on Taco Bell partnership ** Super League Gaming SLGG.O : up 7.0%

BUZZ-Up as co gains more video views, registered users ** Lemonade Inc LMND.N : down 3.8%

BUZZ-Lemonade slips after pricing share offering ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O : up 2.0%

BUZZ-Gilead on track for growth in 2021 ** Twist Bioscience TWST.O : up 7.9%

BUZZ-Twist Bioscience up on shipping new RNA sequences for COVID-19 testing ** Align Technology Inc ALGN.O : up 1.4% ** Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH.N : up 0.5% ** Insulet Corp PODD.O : up 4.1% ** Inmode Ltd INMD.O : up 3.2%

BUZZ-MedTech: Baird says year-end demand recovery bodes well for sector ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N : up 0.1%

BUZZ-Citi expects Disney to surpass Netflix in subscriber growth in 3 years ** Intel Corp INTC.O : up 4.5% ** VMware Inc VMW.N : up 1.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Pat Gelsinger as CEO is VMware's loss, Intel's gain ** Bally's Corp BALY.N : up 0.1% ** Boyd Gaming Corp BYD.N : up 1.6% ** Caesars Entertainment CZR.O : up 2.6% ** Churchill Downs Inc CHDN.O : up 1.9% ** Red Rock Resorts RRR.O : up 1.9%

BUZZ-U.S. gaming: KeyBanc starts coverage on promising outlook ** Alibaba Group Holding BABA.N: up 3.7% ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O : up 7.5%

BUZZ-China tech giants rise on report of U.S. shelving planned investment ban ** Alaska Air ALK.N : up 6.2%

BUZZ-Up as quarterly cash burn slows on improving bookings ** Acacia Communications ACIA.O : up 32.4%

BUZZ-Soars after agreeing to Cisco's raised buyout offer ** Signet Jewelers SIG.N : up 7.7%

BUZZ-Rises on holiday sales bump, upbeat Q4 forecast ** Alteryx Inc AYX.N : up 10.7% ** Snowflake SNOW.N : up 3.6%

BUZZ-Alteryx Inc, Snowflake gain on data processing deal ** Venus Concept Inc VERO.O : up 5.5%

BUZZ-Rises after prelim Q4 sales beat estimates ** Dogness International Corp DOGZ.O : up 2.8%

BUZZ-Rises on pet feeders order from Petco ** Square Inc SQ.N : up 1.9%

BUZZ-Square Inc gains as brokerages raise PT on Cash App growth ** Delta Air Lines DAL.N : up 3.1%

BUZZ-Rises on upbeat comments on recovery in 2021 ** Zynex ZYXI.O : up 7.6%

BUZZ-Rises on filing patent for sepsis monitor ** Ethan Allen Interiors ETH.N : up 5.4%

BUZZ-Rises on higher furniture orders in Q2

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.47%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.09%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.35%

Energy

.SPNY

up 2.49%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.62%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.22%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.73%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.17%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.10%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.60%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.30%

(Compiled by Lasya Priya M in Bengaluru)

((LasyaPriya.M@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.