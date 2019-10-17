BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pool Corp, BellRing Brands, Syros Pharma, Limelight Networks

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday on the back of strong earnings from Netflix and Morgan Stanley, with Britain's preliminary last-minute deal with the European Union adding to the upbeat mood.

At 13:17 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.06% at 27,017.98. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.28% at 2,998.06 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.29% at 8,147.852. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Dover Corp <DOV.N>, up 4.4% ** Crown Castle International Corp <CCI.N>, up 4.2% ** Mckesson Corp <MCK.N>, up 4% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** International Business Machines Corp <IBM.N>, down 6.1% ** Textron Inc <TXT.N>, down 4.9% ** M&T Bank Corp <MTB.N>, down 4.5% The top two NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Can Fite Biopharma Ltd <CANF.N>, up 35.4% ** Carbo Ceramics Inc <CRR.N>, up 25.4% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Hovnanian Enterprises Inc <HOV.N>, down 13.2% ** Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp <BIOX.N>, down 7.5% ** Valaris Plc <VAL.N>, down 7.1% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc <HEPA.O>, up 72.8% ** Assembly Biosciences Inc <ASMB.O>, up 44% ** Limelight Networks Inc <LLNW.O>, up 21.8% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc <SYRS.O>, down 31.8% ** Datasea Inc <DTSS.O>, down 25.5% ** Viveve Medical Inc <VIVE.O>, down 14% ** Marathon Petroleum Corp MPC.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Rises after report that board, investors to discuss CEO's future ** Pool Corp POOL.O: up 8.9% BUZZ-Surges on beat-and-raise qtr ** Diplomat Pharmacy Inc DPLO.N: up 5.8% BUZZ-Jumps on sale of certain assets of Envoy Health Management ** Central European Media Enterprises Ltd CETV.O: up 10.8% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat results, outlook ** BellRing Brands Inc BRBR.N: up 18.2% ** Post Holdings Inc POST.N: up 3.2% BUZZ-Off to healthy start after IPO prices below range ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 2.9% ** CannTrust Holdings Inc CTST.N: down 2.3% ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: up 3.4%

** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N: up 4.8% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N: up 14.8% ** Cronos Group CRON.O: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Organigram among best-placed producers for Cannabis 2.0 ** Dover Corp DOV.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Profit beat powers shares to record high ** Devon Energy Corp DVN.N: down 1.8% ** Concho Resources Inc CXO.N: down 3% ** Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY.N: down 0.1%

BUZZ- Politics worrying oil producers exposed to U.S. federal lands ** Amgen AMGN.O: up 0.4% ** Biogen BIIB.O: down 1.1% ** Pfizer PFE.N: up 0.5% ** Bristol-Myers BMY.N: up 1.8%

BUZZ-BofA Merill sees U.S. Biopharma as a favorable sector ** WNS (Holdings) Ltd WNS.N: up 5.5% BUZZ-Rises on upbeat Q2 results ** Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc SYRS.O: down 31.8% BUZZ-Slumps after giving up on cancer drug ** Insteel Industries Inc IIIN.O: down 11.3% BUZZ-Drops after reporting surprise loss ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 4.1% BUZZ-Mind the gap ** Limelight Networks Inc LLNW.O: up 21.8% BUZZ-Surges after Q3 revenue beat, PT raise ** Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc HEPA.O: up 72.8% BUZZ-Liver disease drug shows promise in mice

** Waitr Holdings Inc WTRH.O: down 45.9% BUZZ-Slumps after announcing CFO, board resignations ** Textron Inc TXT.N: down 4.9% BUZZ-Shares head south on top-line miss, narrowed profit outlook ** Alcoa Corp AA.N: up 7.5% BUZZ-Alcoa to pursue asset sales, portfolio review; shares rise ** Netflix Inc NFLX.O: up 6.2% BUZZ-Jumps after adding slightly more paying subscribers than expected BUZZ-Street View: Netflix guidance conservative ahead of rising competition ** International Business Machines Corp IBM.N: down 4.9% BUZZ-IBM: Shares drop on Q3 rev miss BUZZ-Street View: IBM's Red Hat upside limited by weak services ** Comerica Inc CMA.N: down 1.3% BUZZ-Street View: Rate cut woes overshadow Comerica's upbeat Q3 results ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.1% BUZZ-Up after getting approval to start manufacturing in China ** Future FinTech Group Inc FTFT.O: up 63% BUZZ-Future FinTech surges as it meets Nasdaq filing requirement ** The Boston Beer Company Inc SAM.N: up 5% BUZZ-Truly ready to take off - Cowen, raises to 'outperform' ** Morgan Stanley MS.N: up 3.8% BUZZ-Rises on Q3 profit beat ** TherapeuticsMD Inc TXMD.O: up 2.2% BUZZ-TherapeuticsMD's contraceptive could be an anchor asset- H.C. Wainwright ** Pareteum Corp TEUM.O: down 7.8% BUZZ-Slips after Craig Hallum downgrades to 'hold' ** The Cheesecake Factory Inc CAKE.O: down 1.7% BUZZ-Raymond James sees 'noisy' upcoming quarters, downgrades ** PagSeguro Digital Ltd PAGS.N: up 3.7% BUZZ-Rises on heavy volumes after pricing secondary offering ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 1.5% ** Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc ACHN.O: down 1.4% BUZZ-Alexion and Achillion: "We don't like this acquisition," says Raymond James

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 0.63%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.34%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 0.54%

Energy

.SPNY

down 0.11%

Financial

.SPSY

up 0.02%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.90%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.73%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.43%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.30%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 0.88%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 0.29%

(Compiled by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

