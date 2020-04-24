BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pluristem Therapeutics, J.C. Penney, Medigus

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock markets were set to gain at the open on Friday as some states prepared to relax curbs imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a surprise rise in orders for U.S.-made capital goods also lifting sentiment..N

At 8:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.78% at 23,520. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.86% at 2,804.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.66% at 8,655.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.K>, up 58.3% ** Denbury Resources Inc <DNR.N>, up 51.8% ** Valaris Plc <VAL.N>, up 43.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Brightsphere Investment Group Inc <BSIG.K>, down 38% ** KT Corp <KT.N>, down 20% ** J.C. Penney Company Inc <JCP.N>, down 14.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Mesoblast Limited <MESO.O>, up 118.9% ** Medigus Equity Warrants <MDGSW.O>, up 110.5% ** Abraxas Petroleum Corp <AXAS.O>, up 87.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc <SES.O>, down 13.8% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, down 13.2% ** Heat Biologics Inc <HTBX.O>, down 8.1% ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp TNXP.O: up 1% premarket BUZZ-Tonix Pharma rises on enrollment in study on muscular disorder treatment ** Gold Fields Ltd GFI.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Gold Fields: Gains after revised 2020 guidance shows minimal COVID impact ** Host Hotels and Resorts Inc HST.N: up 4.4% premarket ** Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB.N: up 5.8% premarket BUZZ-BTIG lifts Host Hotels, Pebblebrook to 'buy' on hopes for economic recovery ** Medigus Ltd MDGS.O: up 69.5% premarket BUZZ-Medigus: Soars on marketing partnership with Polyrizon ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Zoom: Set for record high; to join Nasdaq 100 index ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: down 0.3% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Verizon dips up ahead of earnings ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Eli Lilly's fundamentals remains strong amid coronavirus rout ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Coronavirus clouds Intel's H2 visibility ** J.C. Penney Company Inc JCP.N: down 14.9% premarket BUZZ-J.C. Penney: Drops on report co in advanced talks for bankruptcy financing ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-AbbVie: Allergan deal to boost visibility; growth dilution to be of focus - RBC ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Workday Inc: Cowen downgrades citing heightened challenges from the virus ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 20.2% premarket BUZZ-Pluristem: Surges after securing 50 mln euros to develop COVID-19 treatment ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 1% premarket BUZZ-Snap edges higher after pricing upsized $850 mln convertible debt deal ** American Express Co AXP.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-American Express: Rises as cost controls drive profit beat

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

