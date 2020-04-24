BioTech
FTSI

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pluristem Therapeutics, J.C. Penney, Medigus

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock markets were set to gain at the open on Friday as some states prepared to relax curbs imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a surprise rise in orders for U.S.-made capital goods also lifting sentiment..N

At 8:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.78% at 23,520. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.86% at 2,804.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.66% at 8,655.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** FTS International Inc <FTSI.K>, up 58.3% ** Denbury Resources Inc <DNR.N>, up 51.8% ** Valaris Plc <VAL.N>, up 43.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Brightsphere Investment Group Inc <BSIG.K>, down 38% ** KT Corp <KT.N>, down 20% ** J.C. Penney Company Inc <JCP.N>, down 14.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Mesoblast Limited <MESO.O>, up 118.9% ** Medigus Equity Warrants <MDGSW.O>, up 110.5% ** Abraxas Petroleum Corp <AXAS.O>, up 87.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Synthesis Energy Systems Inc <SES.O>, down 13.8% ** Peck Company Holdings Inc <PECK.O>, down 13.2% ** Heat Biologics Inc <HTBX.O>, down 8.1% ** Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holdings Corp TNXP.O: up 1% premarket BUZZ-Tonix Pharma rises on enrollment in study on muscular disorder treatment ** Gold Fields Ltd GFI.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Gold Fields: Gains after revised 2020 guidance shows minimal COVID impact ** Host Hotels and Resorts Inc HST.N: up 4.4% premarket ** Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB.N: up 5.8% premarket BUZZ-BTIG lifts Host Hotels, Pebblebrook to 'buy' on hopes for economic recovery ** Medigus Ltd MDGS.O: up 69.5% premarket BUZZ-Medigus: Soars on marketing partnership with Polyrizon ** Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.O: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Zoom: Set for record high; to join Nasdaq 100 index ** Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N: down 0.3% premarket BUZZ-PREVIEW: Verizon dips up ahead of earnings ** Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Eli Lilly's fundamentals remains strong amid coronavirus rout ** Intel Corp INTC.O: down 4.6% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Coronavirus clouds Intel's H2 visibility ** J.C. Penney Company Inc JCP.N: down 14.9% premarket BUZZ-J.C. Penney: Drops on report co in advanced talks for bankruptcy financing ** AbbVie Inc ABBV.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-AbbVie: Allergan deal to boost visibility; growth dilution to be of focus - RBC ** Workday Inc WDAY.O: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Workday Inc: Cowen downgrades citing heightened challenges from the virus ** Pluristem Therapeutics Inc PSTI.O: up 20.2% premarket BUZZ-Pluristem: Surges after securing 50 mln euros to develop COVID-19 treatment ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 1% premarket BUZZ-Snap edges higher after pricing upsized $850 mln convertible debt deal ** American Express Co AXP.N: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-American Express: Rises as cost controls drive profit beat

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FTSI DNR VAL BSIG KT JCP MESO MDGSW AXAS SES PECK HTBX TNXP GFI HST PEB MDGS ZM VZ LLY INTC ABBV WDAY PSTI SNAP AXP NDX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular