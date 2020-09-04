BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Plug Power Inc, BioNTech SE

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow indexes bounced on Friday after Wall Street's worst session since June, with attention turning to the crucial jobs report that is likely to show a faltering recovery in the labor market. .N

At 7:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.13% at 28,387. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.23% at 3,453.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.37% at 11,638.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp <KCAC.N>, up 19.4% ** Permianville Royalty Trust <PVL.N>, up 11.1% ** KB Financial Group INC <KB.N>, up 9.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp SHLL.N, down 8.9% ** American Realty Investors Inc ARL.N, down 8.1% ** Renren Inc RENN.K, down 6.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O, up 27.6% ** I-Mab IMAB.O, up 17.4% ** Shiloh Industries Inc <SHLO.O>, up 15.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Acorda Therapeutics Inc <ACOR.O>, down 19% ** Clearside Biomedical Inc CLSD.O, down 10.7% ** Destination XL Group Inc <DXLG.O>, down 10.4% ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Shares up after D.E. Shaw discloses passive stake ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Up as co to begin human trial for fifth COVID-19 vaccine candidate

