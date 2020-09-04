US Markets
KCAC

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Plug Power Inc, BioNTech SE

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow indexes bounced on Friday after Wall Street's worst session since June, with attention turning to the crucial jobs report that is likely to show a faltering recovery in the labor market. .N

At 7:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.13% at 28,387. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.23% at 3,453.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.37% at 11,638.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp <KCAC.N>, up 19.4% ** Permianville Royalty Trust <PVL.N>, up 11.1% ** KB Financial Group INC <KB.N>, up 9.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Tortoise Acquisition Corp SHLL.N, down 8.9% ** American Realty Investors Inc ARL.N, down 8.1% ** Renren Inc RENN.K, down 6.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co Ltd ANPC.O, up 27.6% ** I-Mab IMAB.O, up 17.4% ** Shiloh Industries Inc <SHLO.O>, up 15.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Acorda Therapeutics Inc <ACOR.O>, down 19% ** Clearside Biomedical Inc CLSD.O, down 10.7% ** Destination XL Group Inc <DXLG.O>, down 10.4% ** Plug Power Inc PLUG.O: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Shares up after D.E. Shaw discloses passive stake ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Up as co to begin human trial for fifth COVID-19 vaccine candidate

(Compiled by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KCAC PVL KB SHLL ARL RENN ANPC IMAB SHLO ACOR CLSD DXLG PLUG BNTX NDX SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular