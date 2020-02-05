BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Plantronics, Boot Barn, Knowles, Moleculin Biotech

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures surged on Wednesday on reports of medical breakthroughs in the fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus and expectations of more stimulus from China to limit the economic fallout of the epidemic. .N

At 8:07 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.78% at 29,013. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.75% at 3,324.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.94% at 9,442.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Castlight Health CSLT.N, up 20.0% ** USANA Health Sciences USNA.N, up 18.0% ** JMP Group Inc JMP.N, up 15.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Plantronics PLT.N, down 32.1% ** Knowles Corp KN.N, down 11.8% ** Boot Barn BOOT.N, down 8.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O, up 43.5% ** Vivus Inc VVUS.O, up 35.7% ** Westwater Resources Inc WWR.O, up 24.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Nano Dimension NNDM.O, down 17.3% ** Ziopharm Oncology Inc ZIOP.O, down 16.5% ** Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO.O, down 16.1% ** Olin Corp OLN.N: down 4.4% premarket BUZZ-Olin Corp drops after quarterly loss on low chemicals demand ** Spotify SPOT.N: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Spotify: Drops on Q4 earnings miss, weak forecast ** Ziopharm Oncology ZIOP.O: down 16.5% premarket BUZZ-Ziopharm Oncology drops on stock offering plans ** Merck MRK.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Down after spin-off of women's health, biosimilar drugs ** Coty COTY.N: up 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Gains as Q2 beats on haircare, nail products boost ** Ford Motor Co F.N: down 8.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Ford's 2020 ride may be on rough roads ** Nano Dimension NNDM.O: down 17.3% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $3.5 mln stock deal ** Westwater Resources WWR.O: up 24.4% premarket BUZZ-Rises on filing evidence against Turkey in ongoing arbitration ** Boot Barn BOOT.N: down 8.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q3 profit miss ** Plantronics PLT.N: down 32.1% premarket BUZZ-Plantronics eyes over 10-year low on weak results; Evercore downgrades ** Knowles Corp KN.N: down 11.8% premarket BUZZ-Down on Q4 results miss ** USANA Health Sciences USNA.N: up 18.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges as 2020 forecast higher than estimates ** -Take-Two Interactive TTWO.O: down 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Rockstar creative head set to exit ** Gilead Sciences GILD.O: down 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Down on lower 2020 forecast, quarterly profit miss BUZZ-Street View: Gilead stock is for the long-term investor ** Amazon.com AMZN.O: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-Amazon.com ends with market cap above $1 trln for first time ** Walt Disney DIS.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on higher-than-expected Disney+ subscribers BUZZ-Street View: "Impressive" launch clears path to profitability for Disney+

** Snap Inc SNAP.N: down 7.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on Q4 revenue miss

** Nike Inc NKE.N: down 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls on expected financial impact from coronavirus outbreak ** Match Group MTCH.O: down 7.9% premarket BUZZ-Slides as revenue misses on slowing Tinder subscriber growth

