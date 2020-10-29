BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pinterest, Inphi Corp, ChemoCentryx

US Markets
A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday following the S&P 500's worst day in nearly five months as focus shifted to Big Tech earnings, but sentiment was fragile with five days to go before the Election Day. .N

At 07:36 am ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.19% at 26,459. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.43% at 3,277.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.76% at 11,217. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N, up 32.6% ** HighPoint Resources Corp HPR.N, up 19.3% ** Brinks Co BCO.N, up 18.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Nokia Oyj NOK.N, down 15.8% ** Civeo Corp CVEO.N, down 9% ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc APRN.N, down 8.7% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Inphi Corp IPHI.O, up 30.3% ** OLB Group Inc OLB.O, up 20.3% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Cancer Genetics Inc CGIX.O, down 35.3% ** Tricida Inc TCDA.O, down 27.4% ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 32.6% premarket ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 3.1% premarket ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 6.4% premarket ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Social media stocks up on Pinterest's upbeat Q4 sales forecast ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: up 4.8% premarket BUZZ-Cognizant: Rises on upbeat annual sales, profit forecast ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 5.2% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Ford seems to have left its difficult times in rear view ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Moderna rises on supply deal with Takeda for COVID-19 vaccine ** ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI.O: down 11.9% premarket BUZZ-ChemoCentryx: Falls as JPM downgrades on mixed results of skin treatment trial ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Regeneron COVID-19 therapy makes case for emergency use nod ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Alexion Pharma: Rises on Q3 profit beat, higher FY outlook ** Inphi Corp IPHI.O: up 30.3% premarket BUZZ-Marvell to buy Inphi in $10 bln chip deal; Inphi shares surge

