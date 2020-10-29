BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pinterest, ChemoCentryx Inc, Kraft Heinz Co

Commodities
U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday after data showed domestic economy grew at an unrivaled pace in the third quarter as the government poured out more than $3 trillion worth of pandemic relief..N

At 08:56 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.13% at 26,375. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.22% at 3,270.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.56% at 11,194.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pinterest Inc A <PINS.N>, up 31.8% ** SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc <SMHI.N>, up 23.2% ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp <NNA.N>, up 19.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Nokia Oyj <NOK.N>, down 18% ** Blue Apron Holdings <APRN.N>, down 12% ** Penske Automotive Group <PAG.N>, down 10.7% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd <APOP.O>, up 27.6% ** Inphi Corp <IPHI.O>, up 24.2% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp <BTAQ.O>, down 88.7% ** Tricida Inc <TCDA.O>, down 47.3% ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 31.8% premarket ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 3.5% premarket ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 6.3% premarket ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Social media stocks up on Pinterest's upbeat Q4 sales forecast USN ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Cognizant up after brokerages turn bullish on upbeat Q3, FY20 outlook ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Ford seems to have left its difficult times in rear view ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Moderna on track to report COVID-19 vaccine data next month, shares up ** ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI.O: down 13.9% premarket BUZZ-ChemoCentryx: Falls as JPM downgrades on mixed results of skin treatment trial ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Regeneron COVID-19 therapy makes case for emergency use nod ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Alexion Pharma: Rises on Q3 profit beat, higher FY outlook ** Inphi Corp IPHI.O: up 24.2% premarket BUZZ-Marvell to buy Inphi in $10 bln chip deal; Inphi shares surge ** Alamos Gold Inc AGI.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Alamos Gold: Climbs on Q3 beat driven by strong margins ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Shopify: Rises after strong results ** Baxter International Inc BAX.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Baxter: Rises as strong demand for medical devices helps Q3 ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Kraft Heinz: Rises as at-home cooking spurs Q3 beat ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: UPS to further benefit from pandemic-led gains, cost cuts

