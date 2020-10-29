BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pinterest, ChemoCentryx Inc, Kraft Heinz Co

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Thursday after data showed domestic economy grew at an unrivaled pace in the third quarter as the government poured out more than $3 trillion worth of pandemic relief..N

At 08:56 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.13% at 26,375. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.22% at 3,270.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.56% at 11,194.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pinterest Inc A <PINS.N>, up 31.8% ** SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc <SMHI.N>, up 23.2% ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp <NNA.N>, up 19.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Nokia Oyj <NOK.N>, down 18% ** Blue Apron Holdings <APRN.N>, down 12% ** Penske Automotive Group <PAG.N>, down 10.7% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Cellect Biotechnology Ltd <APOP.O>, up 27.6% ** Inphi Corp <IPHI.O>, up 24.2% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corp <BTAQ.O>, down 88.7% ** Tricida Inc <TCDA.O>, down 47.3% ** Pinterest Inc PINS.N: up 31.8% premarket ** Facebook Inc FB.O: up 3.5% premarket ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: up 6.3% premarket ** Snap Inc SNAP.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Social media stocks up on Pinterest's upbeat Q4 sales forecast USN ** Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp CTSH.O: up 5.3% premarket BUZZ-Cognizant up after brokerages turn bullish on upbeat Q3, FY20 outlook ** Ford Motor Co F.N: up 4.5% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Ford seems to have left its difficult times in rear view ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Moderna on track to report COVID-19 vaccine data next month, shares up ** ChemoCentryx Inc CCXI.O: down 13.9% premarket BUZZ-ChemoCentryx: Falls as JPM downgrades on mixed results of skin treatment trial ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Regeneron COVID-19 therapy makes case for emergency use nod ** Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc ALXN.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Alexion Pharma: Rises on Q3 profit beat, higher FY outlook ** Inphi Corp IPHI.O: up 24.2% premarket BUZZ-Marvell to buy Inphi in $10 bln chip deal; Inphi shares surge ** Alamos Gold Inc AGI.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Alamos Gold: Climbs on Q3 beat driven by strong margins ** Shopify Inc SHOP.N: up 2.9% premarket BUZZ-Shopify: Rises after strong results ** Baxter International Inc BAX.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Baxter: Rises as strong demand for medical devices helps Q3 ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Kraft Heinz: Rises as at-home cooking spurs Q3 beat ** United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N: up 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Street View: UPS to further benefit from pandemic-led gains, cost cuts

