BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pinduoduo, Keysight Tech, Foot Locker

Wall Street's main indexes headed for a lower open on Friday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq set to ease from an all-time high ahead of a round of U.S. business surveys for August..N

At 8:42 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.57% at 27,510. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.54% at 3,362.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.38% at 11,433.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Buckle Inc <BKE.N>, up 16.7% ** Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc <SC.N>, up 10.8% ** Pacific Drilling <PACD.N>, up 8.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** M/I Homes Inc <MHO.N>, down 28.8% ** X Financial <XYF.N>, down 13.5% ** Linx SA <LINX.N>, down 6.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Kitov Pharma Equity Warrants <KTOVW.O>, up 85.7% ** Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Equity Warrants <GSMGW.O>, up 64.1% ** Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc <EYPT.O>, up 53.0% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** National Holdings Equity Warrants <NHLDW.O>, down 61.2% ** Gevo Inc <GEVO.O>, down 22.5% ** Gan Ltd <GAN.O>, down 17.8% ** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Strong ecosystem strategy stands out for Alibaba ** BioNTech Co BNTX.O: up 5.4% premarket ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.0% premarket BUZZ-BioNTech, Pfizer rise on additional data from potential COVID-19 vaccine ** Foot Locker Inc FL.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Foot Locker reinstates dividend after strong Q2, shares rise ** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 10.5% premarket BUZZ-Set for worst day in 9 months on bigger operating loss ** Deere & Co DE.N: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at record high after raising earnings outlook ** Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS.N: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Up on strong quarterly results, upbeat outlook ** Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM.N: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Gordon Haskett upgrades to 'buy' ahead of Q2 results

