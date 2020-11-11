BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pinduoduo, Fuel Tech, Tencent Music

US Markets
U.S. stock index futures jumped on Wednesday as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster-than-expected economic rebound even as some states braced for new business restrictions to combat surging infections. .N

At 7:03 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.75% at 29,540. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.83% at 3,570.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.98% at 11,731.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Fubotv Inc Ord FUBO.N, up 30.9% ** Orix Corp IX.N, up 9.2% ** VirnetX Holding VHC.N, up 9.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Aurora Cannabis ACB.N, down 16.6% ** Revlon Inc REV.N, down 10.1% ** Model N Inc MODN.N, down 10% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Five Prime Therapeutics Inc FPRX.O, up 295.9% ** Fuel Tech Inc FTEK.O, up 56.4% ** Performant Financial Corp PFMT.O, up 43.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Pareteum Corp TEUM.O, down 0% ** China Index Holdings Ltd CIH.O, down 32.9% ** eGain Corp EGAN.O, down 23.6% ** JD.Com JD.O: down 0.6% premarket

** Pinduoduo Inc PDD.O: down 2.1% premarket

BUZZ-U.S.-listed Chinese e-commerce firms fall on likely sharper scrutiny

** Fuel Tech FTEK.O: up 56.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges as co swings to quarterly profit

** Tencent Music TME.N: up 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises on strong Q3

** Five Prime FPRX.O: up 295.9% premarket BUZZ-Surges on gastric cancer treatment trial data, brokerages raise PT

** Pareteum Corp TEUM.O: down 52.1% premarket BUZZ-Plunges on Nasdaq delisting notice

(Compiled by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru)

