BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Phio Pharma, Sonoma Pharma, Adaptimmune

Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday as investors were on edge ahead of a U.S. response to China's national security law on Hong Kong that threatens to take the shine off another month of strong gains for the stock market. .N

At 11:25 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.70% at 25,223.75. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.47% at 3,015.61 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.05% at 9,364.599. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Dollar General Corp <DG.N>, up 3.6% ** Citrix Systems Inc <CTXS.O>, up 3% ** Domino's Pizza Inc <DPZ.N>, up 2.7% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** DXC Technology Co <DXC.N>, down 9.9% ** Nordstrom Inc <JWN.N>, down 9.9% ** Coty Inc <COTY.N>, down 7.9% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Culp Inc <CULP.N>, up 17.8% ** Williams-Sonoma Inc <WSM.N>, up 16.2% ** Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF <SPVM.N>, up 13.5% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** AMTD International Inc <HKIB.N>, down 22.3% ** Canopy Growth Corp <CGC.N>, down 20.2% ** Triumph Group Inc <TGI.N>, down 17.8% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNOA.O>, up 165.1% ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp <PHIO.O>, up 96.4% ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc <ADAP.O>, up 92.4% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Minerva Neurosciences Inc <NERV.O>, down 81.1% ** Arca Biopharma Inc <ABIO.O>, down 31% ** Arvinas Inc <ARVN.O>, down 28.7% ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Inc PHIO.O: up 96.4%

BUZZ-More than doubles as pipeline shows 'great promise' in hindering tumor growth ** Arcus Biosciences Inc RCUS.N: up 12.0%

BUZZ-Rebounds as equity raise upsized by 50% ** China Finance Online Co Ltd JRJC.O: up 12.7%

BUZZ-Jumps as quarterly loss narrows ** Comstock Holding Companies Inc CHCI.O: up 25.0%

BUZZ-Surges on strong quarterly revenue ** TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc TCON.O: up 7.2%

BUZZ-Up on highlighting positive data from cancer therapy studies ** Zagg Inc ZAGG.O: down 5.9%

BUZZ-Slumps after disappointing results [BUZZ-Zagg Inc: Slumps after disappointing results] ** Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc ZNTL.O: down 1.9%

BUZZ- Zentalis to mitigate COVID-19 impact to trials through geographical expansion - SVB Leerink ** Minerva Neurosciences Inc NERV.O: down 81.1%

BUZZ-Plunges after schizophrenia drug fails trial ** Glu Mobile Inc GLUU.O: up 11.5%

BUZZ-Jumps as co raises bookings forecast ** Five Below Inc FIVE.O: up 1.4%

BUZZ-Up on reopening over 75% stores ** Salesforce.com Inc CRM.N: down 4.1%

BUZZ-Slips as co cuts annual estimates on virus hit ** Adaptimmune Therapeutics Inc ADAP.O: up 92.4%

BUZZ-More than doubles on updated data from cell therapy studies ** Culp Inc CULP.N: up 17.8%

BUZZ-Climbs as Stifel upgrades, says stock inexpensive ** Sonoma Pharmaceutical Inc SNOA.O: up 165.1% BUZZ-Surges after COVID-19 disinfectant approved in Australia ** Jaguar Health Inc JAGX.O: up 20.0% BUZZ-Jumps on approval to test diarrhea drug for COVID-19 ** Zscaler Inc ZS.O: up 24.9% BUZZ-Jumps as work-from-home trends drive results beat ** Big Lots Inc BIG.N: up 4.8% BUZZ-Surges on robust comparable sales, strong Q2 start ** VMware Inc VMW.N: up 7.7% BUZZ-Jumps on revenue beat; brokerages raise PT ** Williams-Sonoma Inc WSM.N: up 16.4% BUZZ-Jumps as results top estimates on higher online sales ** Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc MRNS.O: down 7.1% BUZZ-Falls after pricing $40 mln stock offering ** Thor Industries Inc THO.N: up 1.9% BUZZ-Rises on strong RV demand outlook ** ToughBuilt Industries Inc TBLT.O: down 21.8% BUZZ-Falls after pricing stock and warrant offering ** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: up 41.2% BUZZ-Surges on transaction support agreement ** Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N: down 0.9% ** JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N: down 1.6% ** Citigroup Inc C.N: down 1.6% ** Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N: down 1.6% ** Bank of America Corp BAC.N: down 1.3%

** Morgan Stanley MS.N: down 0.2% BUZZ-U.S. Banks: Drop as yields edge lower ** DXC Technology Inc DXC.N: down 9.9% BUZZ-Drops on PT cuts after dividend suspension, revenue miss ** Abercrombie & Fitch Co ANF.N: up 2.5% BUZZ-Street View: Abercrombie and Fitch has potential for growth through the year ** Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR.O: up 1.0% BUZZ-Up on finalizing Biogen collab for potential COVID-19 treatment

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.36%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.03%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.74%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.22%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.03%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.54%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.14%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.09%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 0.33%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.81%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.15%

(Compiled by Amal S in Bengaluru)

