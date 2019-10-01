BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Philip Morris, Charles Schwab, McCormick

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes shed as much as 1% on Tuesday after data showed U.S. factory activity shrank in September to its weakest in more than a decade, deepening worries about the impact of a U.S.-China trade war on the world's largest economy. .N

At 12:44 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 0.91% at 26,671.48. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 0.81% at 2,952.71 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 0.62% at 7,949.605. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** McCormick & Co Inc <MKC.N>, up 7.4% ** Ulta Beauty Inc <ULTA.O>, up 5.4% ** Nektar Therapeutics <NKTR.O>, up 2.1% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** E*Trade Financial Corp <ETFC.O>, down 16.2% ** Charles Schwab Corp <SCHW.N>, down 9% ** Xilinx Inc <XLNX.O>, down 4.3% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp <AP.N>, up 13% The top NYSE .PL.N percentage loser: ** CNFinance Holdings Ltd <CNF.N>, down 10.7% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** BioCardia Inc <BCDA.O>, up 25.7% ** Conformis Inc <CFMS.O>, up 18% ** Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc <CNST.O>, up 14.1% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** China Customer Relations Centers Inc <CCRC.O>, down 29.9% ** Minerva Neurosciences Inc <NERV.O>, down 25.7% ** Jiayin Group Inc <JFIN.O>, down 24.9% ** Philip Morris International Inc PM.N: up 1.4% BUZZ-Rises on reported BAML upgrade ** Geron Corp GERN.O: up 11.7% BUZZ-Fast track status for cancer drug bodes well for Geron - BTIG ** Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc ACAD.O: up 1.9% BUZZ-RBC starts at "outperform", says Parkinson's drug underappreciated ** Teekay Offshore Partners LP TOO.N: up 32.3% BUZZ-Rises on deal with Brookfield consortium ** McCormick & Company Inc MKC.N: up 7.4% BUZZ-Gains on biggest profit beat in 2 years, forecast raise ** Exact Sciences Corp EXAS.O: up 0.3% BUZZ-Craig Hallum starts with "buy" on promise of cancer screening test

** United States Steel Corp X.N: up 4.7% BUZZ-Buys stake in Big River for ~$700 mln, shares now higher ** Minerva Neurosciences Inc NERV.O: down 25.7% BUZZ-Slides as cyber attack disrupts schizophrenia drug trial ** ADT Inc ADT.N: up 2.4% BUZZ-Rises on sale of Canadian operations to Telus ** McDonald's Corp MCD.N: down 2.5% BUZZ-Drops as JPM says Q3 same store sales will miss consensus ** Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc CATB.O: up 1.3% BUZZ-Rises as Duchenne trial enrollment exceeds target ** CUI Global Inc CUI.O: up 2.3% BUZZ-Jumps on sale of electromechanical components unit ** GoPro Inc GPRO.O: up 4.9% BUZZ-Launches action cameras ahead of holiday season, shares rise ** Charles Schwab Corp SCHW.N: down 9.0% BUZZ-Drops as it removes commissions for stock, ETF and options; peers plummet ** Evolus Inc EOLS.O: down 1.8% BUZZ-Up after rival Botox product wins European approval ** Roan Resources Inc ROAN.N: up 21.1% BUZZ-Jumps on $1 bln buyout deal ** Brookdale Senior Living BKD.N: up 4.2% BUZZ-Up on stake sale in CCRC venture ** Upland Software Inc UPLD.O: up 8.8% BUZZ-Raises 2019 forecast after InGenius deal, shares jumpUSN ** Microchip Technology Inc MCHP.O: up 0.2% ** NXP Semiconductors NXPI.O: up 0.6% ** Applied Materials Inc AMAT.O: up 0.4% BUZZ-Chip stocks rise as KeyBanc expects "normal" seasonal Q4 ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O: up 5.4% BUZZ-Rallies on Jennifer Lopez fragrance launch, insider buying of shares ** Biogen Inc BIIB.O: down 3.1% BUZZ-Slips after R&D head Michael Ehlers to step down ** National Vision Holdings Inc EYE.O: up 4.3% BUZZ-BAML upgrades to "buy" on valuation, earnings outlook ** Heron Therapeutics Inc HRTX.O: down 1.9% BUZZ-Up after resubmitting marketing application for painkiller ** Conformis Inc CFMS.O: up 18.0% BUZZ-Eyes best day in 10 months on licensing deal with Stryker ** Diamondback Energy Inc FANG.O: down 3.7% BUZZ-Diamondback dips after brokerage cuts PT, exec departs abruptly ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc SLCA.N: down 3.6% BUZZ-Cowen downgrades U.S. Silica Holdings on cash flow worries ** Masco Corp MAS.N: up 1.8% BUZZ-Up on $725 mln deal to sell Milgard Windows and Doors unit

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

down 0.83%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.43%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.26%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.35%

Financial

.SPSY

down 1.28%

Health

.SPXHC

down 0.80%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

down 1.66%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

down 0.36%

Materials

.SPLRCM

down 1.53%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 0.91%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 0.51%

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru)

