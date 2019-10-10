BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-PG&E, HP Inc, Bed Bath & Beyond

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Thursday, as top negotiators from the United States and China meet for the first time since late July to try to hammer out a deal to end the 15-month long trade war. .N

At 8:50 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.14% at 26,267. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.10% at 2,916, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.08% at 7,693.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** ProPetro Holding Corp PUMP.N, up 17.0% ** Oceaneering International Inc OII.N, up 7.2% ** Pure Storage Inc PSTG.N, up 5.4% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** PG&E Corp PCG, down 31.7% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N, down 22.6% ** Kraton Corp KRA.N, down 12% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc RARX.O, up 103.2% ** Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd OXBR.O, up 26.3% ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O, up 17.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Infrastructure And Energy Alternatives Inc IEA.O, down 30.2% ** Forescout Technologies Inc FSCT.O, down 26.5% ** Adtran Inc ADTN.O, down 19% ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 17.6% premarket BUZZ-Surges after hiring Target exec as CEO ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 31.7% premarket BUZZ-Dives after judge clears way for rival reorganization plan ** Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc IEA.O: down 30.2% premarket BUZZ-Says no merger deal, shares slide ** NetApp Inc NTAP.O: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Hits five-week low after GS downgrade - thefly.com ** HP Inc HPQ.N: down 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Down after Goldman Sachs downgrades to "sell" - thefly.com ** Rada Electronic Industries Ltd RADA.O: up 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Up on new orders for radar systems ** ProPetro Holding Corp PUMP.N: up 17.0% premarket BUZZ-Rises after management shake-up ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 2.6% premarket ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 3.5% premarket BUZZ-Cowen upgrades to "outperform" on upside from iPhone cycle ** Cisco Systems Inc CSCO.O: down 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Falls after Goldman Sachs downgrades to "neutral" ** Village Farms International Inc VFF.O: down 9.5% premarket BUZZ-Drops on $25 mln stock offering

