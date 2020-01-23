BioTech

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-PG&E, General Electric, PayPal, Procter & Gamble

Wall Street was set to open lower on Thursday on rising worries over the coronavirus outbreak in China that prompted a lockdown of two cities in the country, while a mixed bag of results added to the dour sentiment. .N

At 9:15 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.35% at 29,038. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.26% at 3,311.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.13% at 9,184. The top two NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Marinemax Inc <HZO.N>, up 29.1% ** American Assets Trust Inc <AAT.N>, up 12.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Frontline Ltd <FRO.N>, down 6.9% ** Vf Corp <VFC.N>, down 5.9% ** GasLog Partners LP <GLOP.K>, down 5.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Co-Diagnostics Inc <CODX.O>, up 157.5% ** Trans World Entertainment Corp <TWMC.O>, up 127.3% ** Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc <INNT.O>, up 55.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Genprex Inc <GNPX.O>, down 41.8% ** Applied Genetic Technologies Corp <AGTC.O>, down 29% ** Toughbuilt Industries Inc <TBLT.O>, down 24.5% ** Beyond Meat Inc BYND.O: down 3.3% premarket BUZZ-Down on report of falling Impossible Whopper sales at Burger King ** Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N: down 0.7% premarket BUZZ-FAA to investigate flight approval issue BUZZ-Southwest Airlines: Lower as 737 MAX costs weigh on quarterly results ** Paycom Software Inc PAYC.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at new high after co to join S&P 500 ** Atlas Financial Holdings Inc AFH.O: up 45.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on plan to sell Gateway Insurance ** General Electric Co GE.N: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Morgan Stanley upgrades to "overweight", sees M&A potential for aviation unit ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 5.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after co strikes deal with creditors group ** Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O: down 1.1% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Texas Instruments in early stage of cyclical recovery ** Teradyne Inc TER.O: up 7.6% premarket BUZZ-Set for biggest one-day gain in 6 months on solid forecast ** SLM Corp SLM.O: up 23.0% premarket BUZZ-Sallie Mae surges on profit beat, upbeat 2020 outlook ** Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp ACRE.N: down 3.0% premarket BUZZ-Drops on equity raise ** L Brands Inc LB.N: up 4.0% premarket BUZZ-Gains after Barclays upgrades to 'overweight' ** PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O: up 1.7% premarket BUZZ-PayPal gains on partnership to expand digital payments ** Epizyme Inc EPZM.O: up 3.9% premarket BUZZ-Citi hikes PT to highest on Street, sees co as M&A target ** Procter & Gamble PG.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-P&G shares drop as quarterly sales fall short of expectations ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 157.5% premarket BUZZ-Surges on designing screening test for new coronavirus ** VF Corp VFC.N: down 5.9% premarket BUZZ-Down on FY earnings outlook cut, qtrly revenue miss ** Karuna Therapeutics KRTX.O: down 17.7% premarket BUZZ-Falls as #1 holder PureTech Health sells shares ** Comcast Corp CMCSA.O: down 1.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises as Q4 earnings outpace estimates ** MarineMax Inc HZO.N: up 29.1% premarket BUZZ-Set to open at over a year high on beat-and-raise qtr ** Citrix Systems Inc CTXS.O: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Set to hit record high after brokerages raise PT ** Wynn Resort WYNN.O: down 4.1% premarket ** Las Vegas Sands LVS.N: down 3.9% premarket ** Melco Resorts & Entertainment MLCO.O: down 5.9% premarket ** MGM Resorts International MGM.N: down 1.9% premarket ** Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N: down 1.7% premarket ** Carnival Corp CCL.N: down 1.5% premarket ** Trip.com TCOM.O: down 3.8% premarket ** Yum China Holdings YUMC.N: down 3% premarket ** Alibaba BABA.N: down 2.0% premarket ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: down 1.8% premarket ** JD.com Inc JD.O: down 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Casino operators, cruise liners drop as virus fears compound ** Animal Health Inc ELAN.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Elanco eyes 3rd straight day of gains after pricing upsized stock, convertible deals ** Union Pacific Corp UNP.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ-Expects lower costs, higher shipments to boost profits in 2020 ** STRATA Skin Sciences Inc SSKN.O: up 9.0% premarket BUZZ-Strata Skin Sciences rises on FDA medical device clearance

