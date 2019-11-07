BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-PG&E Corp, Teva Pharmaceutical, Humana, Ralph Lauren

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street hit fresh record highs on Thursday, as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations and a batch of largely upbeat earnings reports. .N

At 13:29 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.87% at 27,732.56. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 0.50% at 3,092.14 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 0.66% at 8,466.36. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N, up 12.8% ** CenturyLink Inc CTL.N, up 9.9% ** Discovery Inc DISCA.OQ, up 9.5% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** Expedia Group Inc EXPE.OQ, down 26.1% ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.OQ, down 20.5% ** Booking Holdings Inc BKNG.OQ, down 7.6% The top three NYSE .PG.N percentage gainers: ** Invacare Corp IVC.N, up 37.5% ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N, up 29.1% ** Nevro Corp NVRO.N, up 26.3% The top three NYSE .PL.N percentage losers: ** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N, down 60.7% ** Rosetta Stone Inc RST.N, down 24.5% ** Lannett Company Inc LCI.N, down 20.4% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc COLL.O, up 40.4% ** Vericity Inc VERY.O, up 35.8% ** Dexcom Inc DXCM.O, up 27.7% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** Obseva SA OBSV.O, down 58.5% ** Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNA.O, down 48.2% ** Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc LTRPA.O, down 28.8% ** Kontoor Brands KTB.N: down 8.5%

BUZZ-Falls on Q3 revenue miss ** Antero Midstream Corp AM.N: down 6.7%

BUZZ-Antero Midstream sinks to record low as Warburg Pincus cashes out ** Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO.N: up 29.1%

BUZZ-Gains 25% after co breaks even in Q2, set for best day ** Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc COLL.O: up 40.4%

BUZZ-Touches more than a year high after opioid painkiller drives Q3 beat ** SeaWorld Entertainment Inc SEAS.N: up 12.1%

BUZZ-Flips as positive outlook overshadows results miss ** Livongo Health Inc LVGO.O: up 15.6%

BUZZ-Surges on beat-and-raise quarter ** Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP.N: up 7.9%

BUZZ-Touches record high on Q3 sales beat ** National Vision Holdings Inc EYE.O: up 16.4%

BUZZ-Eyes best day ever as Q3 tops expectation ** ePlus Inc PLUS.O: up 23.3%

BUZZ-Set for best day in nearly 4-1/2 years on Q2 beat ** GrafTech International Ltd EAF.N: down 5.8%

BUZZ-Down as sales, profit fall ** Vericity Inc VERY.O: up 35.8%

BUZZ-Vericity jumps as shareholders flock to grab one-time cash payment ** Silvergate Capital Corp SI.N: up 5.0%

BUZZ-Crypto bank Silvergate rises after below-range IPO pricing ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 13.1%

BUZZ-Slides on increased cost estimates for 2019 ** TripAdvisor Inc TRIP.O: down 20.5%

BUZZ-Hits seven-year low as competition from Google hurts results ** Party City Holdco Inc PRTY.N: down 60.7%

BUZZ-Not in party mood as Q3 disappoints ** Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc VNDA.O: up 11.6%

BUZZ-Set for best day in over three months after rev. beats ** Coherus BioSciences CHRS.O: up 14.3%

BUZZ-Coherus BioSciences rises after gaining rights to sell Lucentis biosimilar ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: down 1.8%

BUZZ-Gilead Sciences: Down after HHS sues drugmaker over HIV drugs ** RealPage Inc RP.O: down 10.0%

BUZZ-RealPage drops on Buildium acquisition, broker downgrades ** Sally Beauty Holdings Inc SBH.N: up 24.5%

BUZZ-Set for best day in a decade on revenue beat ** Cytokinetics Inc CYTK.O: down 20.6%

BUZZ-Cytokinetics tracking worst day in 2 years on convertible debt deal ** Carvana Co CVNA.N : down 8.5%

BUZZ-Slumps after bigger-than-expected loss ** Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O: up 2.8%

BUZZ-Set for 4-month high after beat-and-raise quarter ** Jakks Pacific Inc JAKK.O: up 17.2%

BUZZ-Q3 results beat on Disney princess charm ** Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N: up 4.4%

BUZZ-Drug wholesalers rise after quarterly performance brings relief ** Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.N: up 6.3%

BUZZ-Up after raising 2019 profit forecast ** Yeti Holdings Inc YETI.N: down 2.5%

BUZZ-Yeti catches a chill on secondary offering ** TherapeuticsMD Inc TXMD.O: up 6.5%

BUZZ-TherapeuticsMD up as Q3 revenue beats on contraceptive sales, licensing fee ** Humana Inc HUM.N: up 2.7%

BUZZ-Street View: Humana sets solid starting point for 2020 ** Ralph Lauren Corp RL.N: up 12.8%

BUZZ-Ralph Lauren: Up on Q2 profit beat ** Denbury Resources Inc DNR.N: up 6.0%

BUZZ-Rises as Q3 results exceed expectations ** Fiserv Inc FISV.O: up 5.3%

BUZZ-Fiserv gains after First Data deal fuels Q3 profit beat ** Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc EYPT.O: down 24.9%

BUZZ-EyePoint Pharma crashes as Q3 sales miss estimates by over $1 mln ** Hecla Mining Co HL.N: down 9.7%

BUZZ-Falls on wider-than-expected Q3 loss ** Nevro Corp NVRO.N: up 26.3%

BUZZ-Street View: Nevro's spinal cord stimulation system shows potential ** Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.N: down 3.4%

BUZZ-D.A. Davidson downgrades as department store orders slow ** Scorpio Tankers Inc STNG.N: down 6.9%

BUZZ-Scorpio Tankers: Sinks on wider-than-expected Q3 loss ** InflaRx NV IFRX.O: up 3.1%

BUZZ-Leaps on new data on treatment for skin condition ** Twitter Inc TWTR.N: down 1.0%

BUZZ-Twitter slips after Evercore cuts to "underperform" ** ObsEva SA OBSV.O: down 58.5%

BUZZ-ObsEva plunges on discontinuing fertility drug after trial failure ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 1.5%

BUZZ-Citi upgrades on eczema therapy potential and upcoming cancer drug data ** DexCom Inc DXCM.O: up 27.7%

BUZZ-DexCom set for best day in a year on 'blowout' Q3 results ** Expedia Group EXPE.O: down 26.1%

BUZZ-Slumps on turbulent third quarter ** Baidu Inc BIDU.O: up 12.3%

BUZZ-Up after results beat; analysts raise PTs ** Fossil Group Inc FOSL.O: down 20.4%

BUZZ-Plunges as dismal Q3 prompts PT, rating cuts ** Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O: up 7.6%

BUZZ-Street View: Qualcomm's 5G ramp-up to drive stronger earnings growth into 2020 and beyond BUZZ-Qualcomm up on upbeat profit forecast, results ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 11.6%

BUZZ-Gloomy forecast weighs on shares

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.07%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

down 0.12%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

down 0.19%

Energy

.SPNY

up 1.12%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.07%

Health

.SPXHC

up 0.16%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.51%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 1.05%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 0.48%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

down 1.13%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

down 1.78%

