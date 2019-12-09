BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-PG&E Corp, Sangamo Therapeutics, Macy's, Franco-Nevada Corp

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Monday as weak data from China brought back fears of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, while investors awaited more news on trade, ahead of a tariff deadline later in the week. .N

At 7:21 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.09% at 27,990. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.07% at 3,143.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.08% at 8,393.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pg&E Corp <PCG>, up 20.3% ** Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc <RRTS.K>, up 10.9% ** Franco-Nevada Corp <FNV>, up 8.2% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Diplomat Pharmacy Inc <DPLO.K>, down 31.2% ** Fastly Inc <FSLY.K>, down 5.3% ** Brigham Minerals Inc <MNRL.K>, down 4.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** XBiotech Inc <XBIT.O>, up 171.9% ** Synthorx Inc <THOR.O>, up 168.7% ** ArQule Inc <ARQL.O>, up 101.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc <KALV.O>, down 19.1% ** Ability Inc <ABIL.O>, down 13.4% ** Titan Medical Inc <TMDI.O>, down 8.6% ** Sangamo Therapeutics Inc SGMO.O: up 7.0% premarket ** Pfizer Inc PFE: up 0.2% premarket BUZZ-Sangamo-Pfizer gene therapy data could pressure BioMarin shares - analyst ** PG&E Corp PCG: up 20.3% premarket BUZZ-Up on $13.5 bln settlement with wildfire victims ** Macy's M: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Slips as Goldman Sachs says sell - thefly.com

