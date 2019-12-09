BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-PG&E, Canopy Growth, 3M, Synthorx, Macy's, Qorvo

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks were set to open lower on Monday, as weak data from China brought back fears of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, while investors looked for any positive news on trade talks ahead of a tariff deadline later in the week. .N

At 9:07 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.10% at 27,985. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.12% at 3,142.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.17% at 8,386. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.N: ** PG&E Corp <PCG.N>, up 17.4% ** Quanta Services Inc <PWR.N>, up 14.6% ** Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc <RRTS.N>, up 10.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.N: ** Diplomat Pharmacy Inc <DPLO.N>, down 31.8% ** PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk <TLK.N>, down 13.5% ** Brigham Minerals Inc <MNRL.N>, down 4.4% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Synthorx Inc <THOR.O>, up 169.2% ** XBiotech Inc <XBIT.O>, up 112.7% ** ArQule Inc <ARQL.O>, up 102.6% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Biocept Inc <BIOC.O>, down 27.8% ** Lincoln Educational Services Corp <LINC.O>, down 17.3% ** KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc <KALV.O>, down 17% ** Qorvo Inc QRVO.O: up 2.7% premarket ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 2.2% premarket BUZZ-Qorvo, Skyworks gain on report of BAML double-upgrade ** Canopy Growth Corp CGC.N: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Rises on appointment of new CEO ** ArQule ARQL.O: up 102.6% premarket ** Merck & Co MRK.N: up 0.4% premarket BUZZ-Surges after Merck offers 107% premium to buy co ** 3M MMM.N: down 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Citigroup cuts to "neutral" citing litigation risk ** Diplomat Pharmacy DPLO.N: down 31.8% premarket BUZZ-Drops on discounted buyout by UnitedHealth unit ** Synthorx Inc THOR.O: up 169.2% premarket ** Sanofi SNY.O: down 0.5% premarket BUZZ-Synthorx set for record high on Sanofi's $2.5 bln buyout offer ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 17.4% premarket BUZZ-Up on $13.5 bln settlement with wildfire victims ** Macy's M.N: down 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Slips as Goldman Sachs says sell - thefly.com ** Achieve Life Sciences Inc ACHV.O: up 24.1% premarket BUZZ-Up on FDA nod for late-stage study of anti-smoking drug ** Onconova Therapeutics Inc ONTX.O: down 13.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls on stock-and-warrants offering

(Compiled by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)

