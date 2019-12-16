BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-PG&E, Boeing, Wave Life Sciences, Axsome Therapeutics

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as the top U.S. trade negotiator said a deal would nearly double exports to Beijing over the next two years, but Boeing was set to cap gains for the S&P 500 and Dow on production concerns about its grounded jet. .N

At 7:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.13% at 28,205. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.41% at 3,185, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.49% at 8,535.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust <ROYT.N>, up 11.5% ** Borr Drilling Ltd <BORR.N>, up 6.6% ** Gaslog Ltd <GLOG.N>, up 6.5% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Carbo Ceramics Inc <CRR.N>, down 29.4% ** PG&E Corp <PCG.N>, down 27.6% ** Jianpu Technology Inc <JT.N>, down 9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** ToughBuilt Industries Equity Warrants Exp 11 Sep. 2023 <TBLTW.O>, up 130% ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc <AXSM.O>, up 68.8% ** Organovo Holdings Inc <ONVO.O>, up 37.2% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd <WVE.O>, down 44.1% ** Gossamer Bio Inc <GOSS.O>, down 33.4% ** ShiftPixy Inc <PIXY.O>, down 22.1% ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 27.6% premarket BUZZ-PG&E: Tumbles as California governor rejects bankruptcy reorganization plan ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 4% premarket BUZZ-Boeing Co may cut or halt MAX 737 production, shares drop ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: up 68.8% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high after depression drug succeeds study ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd WVE.O: down 44.1% premarket BUZZ-Wave Life Sciences discontinues development of muscle disorder drug ** Amarin Corp PLC AMRN.O: up 9.5% premarket BUZZ-Set to hit record high as FDA approves broader use of fish-oil derived therapy ** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF.N: down 5.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls on proposed merger with a DuPont unit ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Susquehanna upgrade ** Baozun Inc BZUN.O: down 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Falls after co expects to incur $7.5 mln in damages ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-UnitedHealth rises as Goldman Sachs raises to 'conviction list' - report

(Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)

((soundarya.j@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soundarya9615;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.