BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-PG&E, Boeing, Axsome Therapeutics, Gossamer Bio

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as the top U.S. trade negotiator said a deal would nearly double exports to Beijing over the next two years, but Boeing was set to cap gains for the S&P 500 and Dow on production concerns about its grounded jet. .N

At 8:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.22% at 28,229. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.50% at 3,187.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.57% at 8,542.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Laix Inc <LAIX.N>, up 8.4% ** Pacific Coast Oil Trust <ROYT.N>, up 7.7% ** Borr Drilling Ltd <BORR.N>, up 7.1% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Carbo Ceramics Inc <CRR.N>, down 36.5% ** PG&E Corp <PCG.N>, down 24.4% ** U.S. Silica Holdings Inc <SLCA.N>, down 15.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc <HJLI.O>, up 171.3% ** ToughBuilt Industries Equity Warrants Exp 11 Sep. 2023 <TBLTW.O>, up 130.0% ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc <AXSM.O>, up 82.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd <WVE.O>, down 52.7% ** Gossamer Bio Inc <GOSS.O>, down 30% ** Proteon Therapeutics Inc <PRTO.O>, down 20.2% ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 24.4% premarket BUZZ-PG&E: Tumbles as California governor rejects bankruptcy reorganization plan ** Boeing Co BA.N: down 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Boeing Co may cut or halt MAX 737 production, shares drop ** Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM.O: up 82.7% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high after depression drug succeeds study ** Dupont De Nemours Inc DD.N: up 3.1% premarket ** International Flavors & Fragrances Inc IFF.N: down 5.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on proposed merger with a DuPont unit ** Wave Life Sciences Ltd WVE.O: down 52.7% premarket BUZZ-Wave Life Sciences discontinues development of muscle disorder drug ** Gossamer Bio Inc GOSS.O: down 30.0% premarket BUZZ-Gossamer Bio slips after Novartis shelves development of asthma drug ** BioGene Ltd BGNE.O: down 9.1% premarket BUZZ-BeiGene down on failed head-to-head trial against Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie ** Amarin Corp PLC AMRN.O: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Set to hit record high as FDA approves broader use of fish-oil derived therapy ** Western Digital Corp WDC.O: up 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Up as Susquehanna upgrades to 'positive' ** Tanzanian Gold Corp TRX.N: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-U.S.-listed shares slip on discounted stock offer ** Regulus Therapeutics Inc RGLS.O: up 33.7% premarket BUZZ-Rises after FDA lifts partial hold on kidney disorder drug ** Baozun Inc BZUN.O: down 2.8% premarket BUZZ-Falls after co expects to incur $7.5 mln in damages ** Micron Technology Inc MU.O: up 3.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises after Susquehanna upgrade ** UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH.N: up 1.1% premarket BUZZ-UnitedHealth rises as Goldman Sachs raises to 'conviction list' - report ** WPX Energy Inc WPX.N: down 1.5% premarket UPDATE 1-WPX Energy to buy Delaware basin operator Felix in $2.5 bln deal

(Compiled by Soundarya J in Bengaluru)

((soundarya.j@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soundarya9615;))

