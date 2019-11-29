BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-PG&E, Bionano, Tech Data, Can-Fite

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

U.S. stocks were set to open lower for the first time this week on Friday, as trade tensions resurfaced after China rebuked President Donald Trump's decision to ratify a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong. .N

At 9:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.20% at 28,091. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.17% at 3,148.25, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.28% at 8,430.75. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Grana y Montero SAA <GRAM.N>, up 12.4% ** Nautilus Inc <NLS.N>, up 10.3% ** The St Joe Co <JOE.N>, up 8.6% The top two NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Ra Medical Systems Inc <RMED.N>, down 5.6% ** LATAM Airlines Group SA <LTM.N>, down 5.1% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Aslan Pharmaceuticals Limited <ASLN.O>, up 40.1% ** SORL Auto Parts Inc <SORL.O>, up 22.7% ** TAT Technologies Ltd <TATT.O>, up 17.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Paringa Resources Ltd <PNRL.O>, down 43.3% ** Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd <IGLD.O>, down 15.9% ** Baudax Bio Inc <BXRX.O>, down 10.7% ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 2.3% premarket BUZZ-Report says company lost challenge over California wildfire policy, shares fall ** Bionano Genomics Inc BNGO.O: down 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Slips after disclosing CFO departure ** Tech Data Corp TECD.O: up 11.9% premarket BUZZ-Set to hit record high after Apollo raises buyout offer ** Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd CANF.N: up 45.1% premarket BUZZ-Surges as FDA agrees with liver cancer trial design

