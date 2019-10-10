US Markets

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-PG&E, Bed Bath & Beyond, RA Pharma, ProPetro Holding

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday, as high-level negotiators from the United States and China geared up to meet for the first time since late July as they try to hammer out a deal to end a 15-month long trade war..N

At 7:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.27% at 26,235. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.25% at 2,911.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.26% at 7,680. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** ProPetro Holding Corp PUMP.N, up 6.5% ** Pure Storage Inc PSTG.N, up 5.4% ** Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp NNA.N, up 5.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** PG&E Corp PCG.N, down 30.7% ** Hexo Corp HEXO.N, down 16.8% ** Koninklijke Philips NV PHG.N, down 8.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** RA Pharmaceuticals Inc RARX.O, up 107.5% ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O, up 20.8% ** Cancer Genetics Inc CGIX.O, up 14.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Advaxis Inc ADXS.O, down 6.2% ** Village Farms International Inc VFF.O, down 6.1% ** Adtran Inc ADTN.O, down 3.8% ** Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY.O: up 20.8% premarket BUZZ-Surges after hiring Target exec as CEO ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: down 30.7% premarket BUZZ-Dives after judge clears way for rival reorganization plan ** NetApp Inc NTAP.O: down 3.7% premarket BUZZ-Hits five-week low after GS downgrade - thefly.com ** HP Inc HPQ.N: down 2.7% premarket BUZZ-Down after Goldman Sachs downgrades to "sell" - thefly.com

