BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer, Weidai, Norwegian Cruise Line, Lowe's, Inovio

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as fresh signs of a COVID-19 vaccine fueled bets of faster economic revival next year, while Boeing surged after it won U.S. approval to resume flights of its 737 MAX jet. .N

At 8:17 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.39% at 29,835. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.26% at 3,616, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.13% at 11,990.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Vaalco Energy Inc EGY, up 36.3% ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd DNK, up 31.3% ** Micro Focus International PLC MFGP.K, up 30.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Brink's Co BCO, down 11.1% ** Lowe's Companies Inc <LOW>, down 6.4% ** Ingevity Corp <NGVT.K>, down 5.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp SHIPW.O, up 900.0% ** U.S. Well Services Inc USWSW.O, up 174.3% ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc <AVCTW.O>, up 113.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** First Financial Bankshares Inc <FFIN.O>, down 37.1% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, down 26.3% ** Paysign Inc <PAYS.O>, down 25.2% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Tesla: MS sees potential in multiple businesses, upgrades ** Resideo Technologies Inc REZI.N: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Resideo Technologies: Falls on discounted $255 mln offering ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Norwegian Cruise Line drops on $830 mln equity offering ** Weidai Ltd WEI.N: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Weidai: Rises on regaining compliance with NYSE listing standards ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: down 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Lowe's: Set for over 3-month low as co forecasts holiday profit below estimates ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.8% premarket ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 0.7% premarket ** AstraZeneca PLC AZN.O: up 1.0% premarket ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: down 3.7% premarket ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Pfizer: Rises on new safety, effectiveness data on COVID-19 vaccine candidate

(Compiled by Chavi Mehta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.