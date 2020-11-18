US Markets
EGY

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer, Weidai, Norwegian Cruise Line, Lowe's, Inovio

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as fresh signs of a COVID-19 vaccine fueled bets of faster economic revival next year, while Boeing surged after it won U.S. approval to resume flights of its 737 MAX jet. .N

At 8:17 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.39% at 29,835. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.26% at 3,616, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.13% at 11,990.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Vaalco Energy Inc EGY, up 36.3% ** Phoenix Tree Holdings Ltd DNK, up 31.3% ** Micro Focus International PLC MFGP.K, up 30.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Brink's Co BCO, down 11.1% ** Lowe's Companies Inc <LOW>, down 6.4% ** Ingevity Corp <NGVT.K>, down 5.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp SHIPW.O, up 900.0% ** U.S. Well Services Inc USWSW.O, up 174.3% ** American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc <AVCTW.O>, up 113.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** First Financial Bankshares Inc <FFIN.O>, down 37.1% ** Oncternal Therapeutics Inc <ONCT.O>, down 26.3% ** Paysign Inc <PAYS.O>, down 25.2% ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Tesla: MS sees potential in multiple businesses, upgrades ** Resideo Technologies Inc REZI.N: down 4.2% premarket BUZZ-Resideo Technologies: Falls on discounted $255 mln offering ** Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N: down 5.7% premarket BUZZ-Norwegian Cruise Line drops on $830 mln equity offering ** Weidai Ltd WEI.N: up 6.0% premarket BUZZ-Weidai: Rises on regaining compliance with NYSE listing standards ** Lowe's Companies Inc LOW.N: down 6.4% premarket BUZZ-Lowe's: Set for over 3-month low as co forecasts holiday profit below estimates ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.8% premarket ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: down 0.7% premarket ** AstraZeneca PLC AZN.O: up 1.0% premarket ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: down 3.7% premarket ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: down 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Pfizer: Rises on new safety, effectiveness data on COVID-19 vaccine candidate

(Compiled by Chavi Mehta)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EGY DNK MFGP BCO LOW NGVT SHIPW USWSW AVCTW FFIN ONCT PAYS TSLA REZI NCLH WEI PFE MRNA AZN VXRT INO NDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular