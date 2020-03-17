BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer, Roku, Regeneron, Walmart, hotels

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

Wall Street's main indexes slipped on Tuesday, a day after recording their biggest tumble since the crash of 1987, as efforts to contain the rapidly spreading coronavirus wreak havoc on the global economy. .N

At 10:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 0.85% at 20,360.9. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.22% at 2,439.02 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.97% at 7,040.924. The top three S&P 500 .PG.INX percentage gainers: ** Clorox Co <CLX.N>, up 13% ** WEC Energy Group Inc <WEC.N>, up 12.3% ** Consolidated Edison Inc <ED.N>, up 12.3% The top three S&P 500 .PL.INX percentage losers: ** L Brands Inc <LB.N>, down 24.4% ** Darden Restaurants Inc <DRI.N>, down 20.1% ** Alliance Data Systems Corp <ADS.N>, down 19.1% The top NYSE .PG.N percentage gainer: ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, up 62.6% The top three Nasdaq .PG.O percentage gainers: ** Sundance Energy Inc (US) <SNDE.O>, up 444% ** BioNTech SE <BNTX.O>, up 58.4% ** Immuni Inc <IMUX.O>, up 44.5% The top three Nasdaq .PL.O percentage losers: ** DBV Technologies SA <DBVT.O>, down 55.8% ** Caesars Entertainment Corp <CZR.O>, down 30.6% ** Kindred Biosciences Inc <KIN.O>, down 25.6% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 10.1% BUZZ-Oppenheimer upgrades Walmart, cites outperformance during U.S. recessions ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 28.3% BUZZ-Surges as FDA allows widespread distribution of its virus tests ** Tilray Inc TLRY.O: down 9.7% BUZZ-Jefferies slashes PT on limited near-term catalysts ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: up 1.5% BUZZ-JP Morgan upgrades on valuation ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 58.4% BUZZ-Eyes record high on Pfizer tie-up for coronavirus vaccine ** Envista Holdings Corp NVST.N: down 1.9% ** Dentsply Sirona Inc XRAY.O: down 7.3% BUZZ-Dental companies to see larger impact due to coronavirus - Evercore ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 10.3% BUZZ-Rises after identifying antibodies to treat coronavirus ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 1.0% BUZZ-Roku drops as 6-mln-share block shopped ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: down 55.8% BUZZ-Crashes after FDA questions peanut allergy patch ** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: up 56.2% BUZZ-Surges after agreement to test cancer drug for coronavirus ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 3.3% BUZZ-Jumps on approval for $23 bln bankruptcy financing package ** Apple Hospitality REIT Inc APLE.N: down 12.5% ** Park Hotels & Resorts Inc PK.N: down 18.3% ** RLJ Lodging Trust RLJ.N: down 11.6% ** Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc HLT.N: down 4.7% ** Marriott International Inc MAR.O: down 4.5% BUZZ-Barclays says coronavirus impact on U.S. hotels not priced in, cuts PTs ** Heat Biologics Inc HTBX.O: up 15.4% BUZZ-Soars after WHO adds co's coronavirus vaccine to potential candidates ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 15.1% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 5.0% BUZZ-Moderna, Pfizer rise on virus vaccine hopes ** Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT.O: up 19.3%

BUZZ-Surges after launching coronavirus test ** Gilead Sciences Inc GILD.O: up 5.0% ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 10.3%

BUZZ-Biotech sector could lift market sentiment amid coronavirus gloom - SunTrust ** Square Inc SQ.N: up 2.4%

BUZZ-Cowen says co able to weather near-term COVID-19 storm, raises to "outperform" ** Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA.O: down 7.9%

BUZZ-Ulta Beauty loses luster; to shutter stores temporarily due to virus ** AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N: down 23.6%

BUZZ-AMC Entertainment down after shutting theaters over coronavirus fears ** Happiness Biotech Group Ltd HAPP.O: up 4.6%

BUZZ-Happiness Biotech up on production of daily protective masks ** Children's Place Inc PLCE.O: down 14.5%

BUZZ-Falls as co defers 2020 outlook, brokerage downgrades

The 11 major S&P 500 sectors:

Communication Services

.SPLRCL

up 1.75%

Consumer Discretionary

.SPLRCD

up 0.19%

Consumer Staples

.SPLRCS

up 5.55%

Energy

.SPNY

down 1.13%

Financial

.SPSY

up 1.17%

Health

.SPXHC

up 3.28%

Industrial

.SPLRCI

up 0.44%

Information Technology

.SPLRCT

up 2.12%

Materials

.SPLRCM

up 3.39%

Real Estate

.SPLRCR

up 2.27%

Utilities

.SPLRCU

up 6.44%

