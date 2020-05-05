BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Capricor Therapeutics, TETRA

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as oil prices staged a recovery and a slew of countries eased coronavirus-led restrictions in an attempt to revive their economies. .N

At 7:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 1.07% at 23,823. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 1.07% at 2,855.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.21% at 8,901.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** TETRA Technologies Inc TTI.N, up 42.0% ** Chegg Inc CHGG.N, up 16.9% ** Regis Corp RGS.N, up 15.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N, down 33.7% ** Compass Diversified Holdings CODI.N, down 10.1% ** Vivint Solar Inc VSLR.N, down 10% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc PTLA.O, up 131.4% ** Sg Blocks Inc SGBX.O, up 65.1% ** Cleanspark Inc CLSK.O, up 44.9% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Centennial Resource Development Inc CDEV.O, down 12.7% ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR.O, down 12.5% ** Capitala Finance Corp CPTA.O, down 12.2% ** Centennial Resource Development Inc CDEV.O: down 12.7% premarket BUZZ-Tumbles as Q1 loss widens on impairment charge ** Compass Diversified Holdings CODI.N: down 10.1% premarket BUZZ-Drops on stock offering ** U.S. Concrete Inc USCR.O: up 2.1% premarket BUZZ-Rises after reporting better-than-expected results ** Skyworks Solutions Inc SWKS.O: up 1.8% premarket BUZZ-Gains on Q2 revenue and profit beat ** Capricor Therapeutics Inc CAPR.O: down 12.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls on planned $40 mln equity raise after shares triple ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.4% premarket ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Pfizer, BioNTech: Up after starting trials for COVID-19 vaccine

(Combined by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru)

((Trisha.Roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.