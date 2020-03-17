Commodities

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer, PG&E, Walmart, Roku, BioNTech

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US"

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

Wall Street's main indexes looked set for a bounce on Tuesday, a day after its biggest drop since the 1987 crash, as efforts to contain the rapidly-spreading coronavirus upended parts of the economy and dampened business sentiment. .N

At 8:53 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.71% at 20,543. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.82% at 2,436, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.13% at 7,137.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** EnLink Midstream LLC <ENLC.N>, up 43.2% ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, up 37.4% ** BG Staffing Inc <BGSF.N>, up 22.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** GNC Holdings Inc <GNC.N>, down 39.8% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, down 23.2% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, down 22.1% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Waitr Holdings Inc <WTRH.O>, up 65.1% ** Moleculin Biotech Inc <MBRX.O>, up 65.0% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Super League Gaming Inc <SLGG.O>, down 49.7% ** DBV Technologies SA <DBVT.O>, down 49.2% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Oppenheimer upgrades Walmart, cites outperformance during U.S. recessions ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 50.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges as FDA allows widespread distribution of its virus tests ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-JP Morgan upgrades on valuation ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 55.1% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high on Pfizer tie-up for coronavirus vaccine ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises after identifying antibodies to treat coronavirus ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Roku drops as 6-mln-share block shopped ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: down 49.2% premarket BUZZ-Crashes after FDA questions peanut allergy patch ** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: up 65.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges after agreement to test cancer drug for coronavirus ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 6.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on approval for $23 bln bankruptcy financing package ** Heat Biologics Inc HTBX.O: up 37.5% premarket BUZZ-Soars after WHO adds co's coronavirus vaccine to potential candidates ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 10.5% premarket ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Moderna, Pfizer rise on virus vaccine hopes

(Compiled by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular