BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer, PG&E, Walmart, Roku, BioNTech

Wall Street's main indexes looked set for a bounce on Tuesday, a day after its biggest drop since the 1987 crash, as efforts to contain the rapidly-spreading coronavirus upended parts of the economy and dampened business sentiment. .N

At 8:53 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.71% at 20,543. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.82% at 2,436, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.13% at 7,137.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** EnLink Midstream LLC <ENLC.N>, up 43.2% ** Blue Apron Holdings Inc <APRN.N>, up 37.4% ** BG Staffing Inc <BGSF.N>, up 22.0% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** GNC Holdings Inc <GNC.N>, down 39.8% ** Sasol Ltd <SSL.N>, down 23.2% ** Hexo Corp <HEXO.N>, down 22.1% The top Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Waitr Holdings Inc <WTRH.O>, up 65.1% ** Moleculin Biotech Inc <MBRX.O>, up 65.0% The top Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Super League Gaming Inc <SLGG.O>, down 49.7% ** DBV Technologies SA <DBVT.O>, down 49.2% ** Walmart Inc WMT.N: up 3.4% premarket BUZZ-Oppenheimer upgrades Walmart, cites outperformance during U.S. recessions ** Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX.O: up 50.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges as FDA allows widespread distribution of its virus tests ** Mosaic Co MOS.N: up 2.6% premarket BUZZ-JP Morgan upgrades on valuation ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 55.1% premarket BUZZ-Eyes record high on Pfizer tie-up for coronavirus vaccine ** Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O: up 9.9% premarket BUZZ-Rises after identifying antibodies to treat coronavirus ** Roku Inc ROKU.O: down 6.1% premarket BUZZ-Roku drops as 6-mln-share block shopped ** DBV Technologies SA DBVT.O: down 49.2% premarket BUZZ-Crashes after FDA questions peanut allergy patch ** Moleculin Biotech Inc MBRX.O: up 65.0% premarket BUZZ-Surges after agreement to test cancer drug for coronavirus ** PG&E Corp PCG.N: up 6.7% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on approval for $23 bln bankruptcy financing package ** Heat Biologics Inc HTBX.O: up 37.5% premarket BUZZ-Soars after WHO adds co's coronavirus vaccine to potential candidates ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 10.5% premarket ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Moderna, Pfizer rise on virus vaccine hopes

