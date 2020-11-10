BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer, Nikola, Amazon.com, Corsair Gaming

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The S&P 500 was set to open lower on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of the big tech companies that have benefitted most from the pandemic. .N

At 8:37 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.64% at 29,235. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.16% at 3,538.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.48% at 11,646. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust <PEI.N>, up 8.5% ** Medley LLC <MDLQ.N>, up 11.1% ** American Campus Communities Inc <ACC.N>, up 9.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Gaslog Partners LP <GLOP.N>, down 23% ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.K>, down 19.4% ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc <FET.N>, down 15.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Trxade Group Inc <MEDS.O>, up 67.0% ** Greenland Technologies Holding Corp <GTEC.O>, up 46.6% ** Summit Wireless Technologies Inc <WISA.O>, up 40.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Equity Warrants <PHIOW.O>, down 41.5% ** Praxis Precision Medicines Inc <PRAX.O>, down 25.1% ** Beyond Meat Inc <BYND.O>, down 21% ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 21.0% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: Analysts unable to look past Beyond Meat's Q3 ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.6% premarket

BUZZ-Rises on report of MAX approval happening as soon as Nov 18 ** Eli Lilly LLY.N: up 3.6% premarket

BUZZ-Up after FDA grants emergency use authorization for COVID-19 drug ** FreightCar America RAIL.O: down 2.9% premarket

BUZZ-Drops on weak results, narrowed outlook ** Xperi Holding Corp XPER.O: up 24.9% premarket

BUZZ-Enters patent agreement with Comcast ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: up 2.7% premarket

BUZZ-Berenberg hikes PT on cost-cutting plans

** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: up 2.0% premarket

BUZZ-Rises as talk with GM to continue; posts smaller-than-expected loss

** Smart Sand Inc SND.O: up 1.4% premarket

BUZZ-Gains as cost cuts drive surprise profit

** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 5.2% premarket

BUZZ-Slips after at-the-market share sale agreement

** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 3.7% premarket

BUZZ-Peloton Interactive and Beyonce team up

** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 2.8% premarket

BUZZ-Up as FY 2021 sales forecast, results top estimates

** Corsair Gaming Inc CRSR.O: up 7.7% premarket

BUZZ-Set for record high open as revenue outlook ** Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM.O: up 8.8% premarket

BUZZ-Rises on 'surprise' buyback program ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: down 1.8% premarket

BUZZ-Slips as 3G Capital cuts stake ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 2.0% premarket

BUZZ-Falls as EU charges co of competition distortion in online retail ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 1.2% premarket

BUZZ-Slips on stock offering ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: down 1.1% premarket

BUZZ-Guggenheim says bullish scenario is priced into stock, downgrades

** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.5% premarket

BUZZ-Entering one of its best eras in recent years - research firm

(Compiled by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

((eva.mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

