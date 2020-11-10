Companies
PEI

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer, Nikola, Amazon.com, Corsair Gaming

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

The S&P 500 was set to open lower on Tuesday as excitement over signs of a first successful late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial faded, while investors continued to pull money out of the big tech companies that have benefitted most from the pandemic. .N

At 8:37 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.64% at 29,235. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.16% at 3,538.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 1.48% at 11,646. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust <PEI.N>, up 8.5% ** Medley LLC <MDLQ.N>, up 11.1% ** American Campus Communities Inc <ACC.N>, up 9.9% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Gaslog Partners LP <GLOP.N>, down 23% ** Jumia Technologies AG <JMIA.K>, down 19.4% ** Forum Energy Technologies Inc <FET.N>, down 15.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Trxade Group Inc <MEDS.O>, up 67.0% ** Greenland Technologies Holding Corp <GTEC.O>, up 46.6% ** Summit Wireless Technologies Inc <WISA.O>, up 40.8% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Phio Pharmaceuticals Equity Warrants <PHIOW.O>, down 41.5% ** Praxis Precision Medicines Inc <PRAX.O>, down 25.1% ** Beyond Meat Inc <BYND.O>, down 21% ** Beyond Meat BYND.O: down 21.0% premarket

BUZZ-Street View: Analysts unable to look past Beyond Meat's Q3 ** Boeing Co BA.N: up 2.6% premarket

BUZZ-Rises on report of MAX approval happening as soon as Nov 18 ** Eli Lilly LLY.N: up 3.6% premarket

BUZZ-Up after FDA grants emergency use authorization for COVID-19 drug ** FreightCar America RAIL.O: down 2.9% premarket

BUZZ-Drops on weak results, narrowed outlook ** Xperi Holding Corp XPER.O: up 24.9% premarket

BUZZ-Enters patent agreement with Comcast ** Six Flags Entertainment Corp SIX.N: up 2.7% premarket

BUZZ-Berenberg hikes PT on cost-cutting plans

** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: up 2.0% premarket

BUZZ-Rises as talk with GM to continue; posts smaller-than-expected loss

** Smart Sand Inc SND.O: up 1.4% premarket

BUZZ-Gains as cost cuts drive surprise profit

** Novavax Inc NVAX.O: down 5.2% premarket

BUZZ-Slips after at-the-market share sale agreement

** Peloton Interactive Inc PTON.O: up 3.7% premarket

BUZZ-Peloton Interactive and Beyonce team up

** D.R. Horton Inc DHI.N: up 2.8% premarket

BUZZ-Up as FY 2021 sales forecast, results top estimates

** Corsair Gaming Inc CRSR.O: up 7.7% premarket

BUZZ-Set for record high open as revenue outlook ** Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM.O: up 8.8% premarket

BUZZ-Rises on 'surprise' buyback program ** Kraft Heinz Co KHC.O: down 1.8% premarket

BUZZ-Slips as 3G Capital cuts stake ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: down 2.0% premarket

BUZZ-Falls as EU charges co of competition distortion in online retail ** American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O: down 1.2% premarket

BUZZ-Slips on stock offering ** Mirati Therapeutics Inc MRTX.O: down 1.1% premarket

BUZZ-Guggenheim says bullish scenario is priced into stock, downgrades

** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 3.5% premarket

BUZZ-Entering one of its best eras in recent years - research firm

(Compiled by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

((eva.mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PEI MDLQ ACC GLOP JMIA FET MEDS GTEC WISA PHIOW PRAX BYND BA LLY RAIL XPER SIX NKLA SND NVAX PTON DHI CRSR VNOM KHC AMZN AAL MRTX PFE NDX SPX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular