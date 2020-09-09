BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer Inc, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Slack Technologies
Wall Street's main indexes were on track to open higher on Wednesday, as technology-focused companies climbed following three sessions of intense selling that sent the Nasdaq Composite index lower by 10%. .N
At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.73% at 27,725. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.90% at 3,365.5, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 1.38% at 11,213.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Sos Ltd <SOS.N>, up 23.3% ** Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd <PSV.N>, up 19.2% ** A10 Networks Inc <ATEN.N>, up 16.6% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Modine Manufacturing Co <MOD.N>, down 20.8% ** Slack Technologies Inc <WORK.N>, down 17% ** Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc <AHT.N>, down 14.7% The top three Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc <ITCI.O>, up 84.5% ** Trillium Therapeutics Inc <TRIL.O>, up 40.5% ** Superconductor Technologies Inc <SCON.O>, up 36.5% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Shiloh Industries Inc <SHLO.O>, down 29.6% ** NextDecade Corp <NEXT.O>, down 14.6% ** SeaChange International Inc <SEAC.O>, down 14.2% ** General Motors Co GM.N: up 1.0% premarket ** Nikola Corp NKLA.O: up 2.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: GM-Nikola all charged up in latest deal ** Moderna Inc MRNA.O: up 4.3% premarket ** Vaxart Inc VXRT.O: up 5.4% premarket BUZZ-Rivals rise as AstraZeneca pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials ** Tiffany & Co TIF.N: down 8.8% premarket BUZZ-Slides as LVMH casts doubts on takeover ** Watford Holdings Ltd WTRE.O: up 37.1% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on Reuters report of buyout offer from Arch Capital ** Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc INO.O: up 6.2% premarket BUZZ-Success or failure of COVID-19 vaccine to impact its future ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Rises after EU talks for doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate ** Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE.N: up 5.1% premarket BUZZ-Gets another "buy" rating, shares rise ** Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O: up 1.2% premarket BUZZ-Jefferies hikes ad business valuation on potential jump in consumer goods spending ** Slack Technologies Inc SLACK.N: down 16.5% premarket BUZZ-Falls as brokerages cut PT after Q2 billings disappoint ** Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI.O: up 84.5% premarket BUZZ-Soars on positive bipolar disorder therapy study results
