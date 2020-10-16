BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer, Hewlett Packard, BioNTech, Amarin

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November and as data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last month. .N

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.42% at 28,506. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.36% at 3,488 and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.73% at 11,960.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc <HTZ.N>, up 83.5% ** Navistar International Corp <NAV.N>, up 20.9% ** CIT Group Inc <CIT.N>, up 16.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 8.3% ** Sos Limited <SOS.N>, down 8.1% ** Companhia Siderurgica Nacional <SID.N>, down 6.3% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sg Blocks Inc <SGBX.O>, up 100.5% ** ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited <ASLN.O>, up 35.1% The top two Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Biomerica Inc <BMRA.O>, down 23.2% ** Calyxt Inc <CLXT.O>, down 20.5% ** Gilead GILD.O: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ- Dips as WHO study raises doubts on remdesivir's benefits against COVID-19 ** Yandex N.V YNDX.O: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Russia's Yandex terminates Tinkoff buyout talks, shares down ** MMTEC Inc MTC.O: up 17.7% premarket BUZZ- Rises on strong half-year revenue ** Snap SNAP.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ- Set to extend gains for 4th day after analysts hike PT ahead of results ** Amarin AMRN.O: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ- Rises on positive data from heart drug study ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ- Gains as Jefferies upgrades to 'buy' ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.4% premarket ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Pfizer seeks U.S. emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine in November, shares rise ** Schlumberger SLB.N: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ- Down after Q3 revenue plunges on demand hit ** CIT Group CIT.N: up 16.8% premarket BUZZ- Rises on First Citizens buyout deal ** VF Corp VFC.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ- Gains on upbeat revenue, profit forecast ** Orchard Therapeutics ORTX.O: up 11.2% premarket BUZZ- Rises after EU panel endorses co's gene therapy ** SG Blocks Inc SGBX.O: up 100.5% premarket BUZZ- Jumps on deal with Blink Charging ** Hertz HTZ.N: up 83.5% premarket BUZZ- Rips higher on $1.65 bln DIP funding

** Jakks Pacific Inc JAKK.O: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ- Surges after Benefit Street boosts stake ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.N: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ- Up on upbeat 2021 outlook, growth plans

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.