Commodities
HTZ

BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer, Hewlett Packard, BioNTech, Amarin

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A compilation of the most active stocks on U.S. exchanges. For faster updates on individual market-movers, Eikon users please use search string "STXBZ US" and Thomson One users please search "RT/STXBZ US".

Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ

The Day Ahead newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2ggOmBi

The Morning News Call newsletter: http://tmsnrt.rs/2fwPLTh

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday as Pfizer said it could apply for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as early as November and as data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales growth last month. .N

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 0.42% at 28,506. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 0.36% at 3,488 and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 0.73% at 11,960.25. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** Hertz Global Holdings Inc <HTZ.N>, up 83.5% ** Navistar International Corp <NAV.N>, up 20.9% ** CIT Group Inc <CIT.N>, up 16.8% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Borr Drillng Ltd <BORR.N>, down 8.3% ** Sos Limited <SOS.N>, down 8.1% ** Companhia Siderurgica Nacional <SID.N>, down 6.3% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sg Blocks Inc <SGBX.O>, up 100.5% ** ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited <ASLN.O>, up 35.1% The top two Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Biomerica Inc <BMRA.O>, down 23.2% ** Calyxt Inc <CLXT.O>, down 20.5% ** Gilead GILD.O: down 0.9% premarket BUZZ- Dips as WHO study raises doubts on remdesivir's benefits against COVID-19 ** Yandex N.V YNDX.O: down 1.5% premarket BUZZ-Russia's Yandex terminates Tinkoff buyout talks, shares down ** MMTEC Inc MTC.O: up 17.7% premarket BUZZ- Rises on strong half-year revenue ** Snap SNAP.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ- Set to extend gains for 4th day after analysts hike PT ahead of results ** Amarin AMRN.O: up 5.0% premarket BUZZ- Rises on positive data from heart drug study ** Chewy Inc CHWY.N: up 6.1% premarket BUZZ- Gains as Jefferies upgrades to 'buy' ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 2.4% premarket ** BioNTech SE BNTX.O: up 3.8% premarket BUZZ-Pfizer seeks U.S. emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine in November, shares rise ** Schlumberger SLB.N: down 0.1% premarket BUZZ- Down after Q3 revenue plunges on demand hit ** CIT Group CIT.N: up 16.8% premarket BUZZ- Rises on First Citizens buyout deal ** VF Corp VFC.N: up 1.6% premarket BUZZ- Gains on upbeat revenue, profit forecast ** Orchard Therapeutics ORTX.O: up 11.2% premarket BUZZ- Rises after EU panel endorses co's gene therapy ** SG Blocks Inc SGBX.O: up 100.5% premarket BUZZ- Jumps on deal with Blink Charging ** Hertz HTZ.N: up 83.5% premarket BUZZ- Rips higher on $1.65 bln DIP funding

** Jakks Pacific Inc JAKK.O: up 5.6% premarket BUZZ- Surges after Benefit Street boosts stake ** Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE.N: up 2.8% premarket BUZZ- Up on upbeat 2021 outlook, growth plans

(Compiled by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HTZ NAV CIT BORR SOS SID SGBX ASLN BMRA CLXT GILD YNDX MTC SNAP AMRN CHWY PFE BNTX SLB VFC ORTX JAKK HPE NDX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular