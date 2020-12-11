BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Pfizer, Disney, Tesla, Fat Brands

US Markets
Wall Street was set to tumble on Friday as delays over a new fiscal stimulus package and surging coronavirus infections dented sentiment even as regulators moved toward emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine. .N

At 8:32 ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 0.63% at 29,821. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 0.70% at 3,642.75, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 0.67% at 12,318.5. The top three NYSE percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.NQ: ** TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp <TPGY.N>, up 121.7% ** Equus Total Return Inc <EQS.N>, up 32.7% ** Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust <PEI.N>, up 29.3% The top three NYSE percentage losers premarket .PRPL.NQ: ** Amplify Energy Corp <AMPY.N>, down 20% ** J Jill Inc <JILL.N>, down 9.3% ** NatWest Group plc <NWG.N>, down 9.1% The top two Nasdaq percentage gainers premarket .PRPG.O: ** Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc <SNOA.O>, up 140.8% ** Vtv Therapeutics Inc <VTVT.O>, up 86.3% The top three Nasdaq percentage losers premarket .PRPL.O: ** Nabriva Therapeutics Plc <NBRV.O>, down 30.9% ** Immutep Ltd <IMMP.O>, down 25.8% ** Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc <SLS.O>, down 25.3% ** Pfizer Inc PFE.N: up 1.3% premarket BUZZ-Rises after FDA says working to authorize COVID-19 vaccine fast ** Walt Disney Co DIS.N: up 8.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on upbeat streaming subscribers target, ramps up Disney+ ** Tesla Inc TSLA.O: down 1.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls as Jefferies cuts rating to 'hold' ** Nabriva Therapeutics PLC NBRV.O: down 30.9% premarket BUZZ-Falls on pricing 6 mln share offering ** VTv Therapeutics Inc VTVT.O: up 86.3% premarket BUZZ-Doubles after top shareholder increases stake ** NeoGenomics Inc NEO.O: up 0.6% premarket BUZZ-BTIG initiates coverage with 'buy' ** Oracle Corp ORCL.N: up 1.4% premarket BUZZ-Street View: Investors wait to see sustainability in demand for Orcale Cloud ** Niocan Inc NIO.O: down 5.6% premarket BUZZ-Slides as joins equity raise race ** Sea Ltd SE.N: down 2.0% premarket BUZZ-Falls on $2.57 bln discounted share offering ** Qualcom QCOM.O: down 4.1% premarket BUZZ-Slides on report Apple developing its own cellular modem ** Forum Merger III Corp FIII.O: up 24.5% premarket BUZZ-Up on deal to take electric commercial vehicle maker public ** Fat Brands Inc FAT.O: up 53.5% premarket BUZZ-Jumps on merger deal with controlling stockholder Fog Cutter ** Option Care Health Inc OPCH.O: down 9.2% premarket BUZZ-Slumps as top holder cuts stake ** GigCapital3 Inc GIK.N: up 13.2% premarket BUZZ-Surges on $823 mln deal to take electric vehicle maker public

